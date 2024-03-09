"He’ll be a good manager to look at" - Pundit wants Liverpool to sign Serie A manager as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has said that Liverpool should be considering Bologna manager Thiago Motta to replace Jurgen Klopp, instead of Steven Gerrard.

Klopp is all set to depart Anfield this summer after the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. The Reds have already been linked with a few names, including their former captain, Gerrard.

The ex-midfield maestro is currently managing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League, having joined last year following a brief spell with Premier League side Aston Villa. Given his legendary stature at the club, Gerrard's name will be inevitably linked with the managerial position. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknap has even backed him to become their next coach.

However, not everyone fancies the idea. Reo-Coker feels that Motta, former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, could be a better fit, given his track record with Serie A side Bologna.

Speaking on Friday Football Social show on BBC Five Live, he said:

"I think there’s other managers out there who are achieving great things and playing great styles of football that you’d be better off going for. When you look at Liverpool right now, you can call them Klopp’s kids but you need a manager who can work with them.

"There’s one man I’m going to say right now, Thiago Motta, the Bologna manager, he’s doing really well. He’ll be a good manager to look at. I just don’t think Steven Gerrard would be a good fit to replace Klopp, I think there’s too many other managers out there."

Under Motta's tutelage, Bologna are flying high. With 51 points from 27 games, the Rossoblu are currently in fourth position of the Italian top-flight, even ahead of giants like AS Roma and Atalanta. At this rate, the side could also qualify for their first ever Champions League campaign.

Bologna have lost only four games all season in the league, and are currently on a six-game winning run too. All this is helping refine Motta's reputation as an astute manager, with the 41-year-old likely to attract Europe's bigwigs this summer.

The next Liverpool manager has big boots to fill

No matter who the next manager is, he will certainly have big boots to fill. Jurgen Klopp lifted Liverpool up from the mud and turned them into world beaters again.

Over the last eight-and-a-half years, the German has guided the side to eight trophies, including one Champions League, and most importantly, their first title in the Premier League.

Having already bagged the Carabao Cup this season, Liverpool are actively competing in the other three fronts, and Klopp will be aiming to bow out on a high with a few more medals under his belt.