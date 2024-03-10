"He'll be happy with his half" – Rio Ferdinand praises Manchester United star's first half performance in win against Everton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on under-fire forward Marcus Rashford owing to his first half display in a recent 2-0 Premier League win against Everton.

Ahead of the Red Devils' contest at Old Trafford on Saturday (March 9), Ferdinand and his former team-mate Wayne Rooney were in a conversation with TNT Sports. When queried if he has sympathy for Rashford's poor form this campaign, Rooney replied (h/t UtdDistrict):

"Not much, to be honest. He's in a privileged position where he is playing for United. He is the one player that I believe can get my goal-scoring record. I hope he does, but he needs to hit consistency. He is not having the best of seasons, needs to find some form and become a leader."

Sharing thoughts on the Manchester United forward, Ferdinand added:

"I don't think he's that type of player, a leader. His body language doesn't sometimes look the best. Players such as [Raphael] Varane and Bruno [Fernandes] should be getting that out of Marcus."

However, Ferdinand changed his tune after watching Rashford in action in the first half against Everton. Following Bruno Fernandes and Rashford's penalties, the ex-defender told TNT Sports:

"His body language looks good today. Defensively too. He contributed to both goals. He'll be happy with his half."

Rashford, who scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 league loss at Manchester City last week, produced a fine outing earlier this Saturday. The 26-year-old completed 19 of 22 passes and two of three dribbles, and also won three of three tackles and five of nine duels.

Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United are in position to seal Champions League spot

Following his side's 2-0 victory over Everton, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that he is hopeful about securing a UEFA Champions League berth in the ongoing season. He said (h/t GOAL):

"It was important. We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. There are many games to play. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens."

Manchester United, who finished third with 75 points last campaign, are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 47 points from 28 games. They have netted 39 times and shipped as many goals so far.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Aston Villa are fourth with 55 points from 27 outings and Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur are currently on 50 points from 26 games. Hence, Manchester United will require a couple of results going their way to finish as high as possible.