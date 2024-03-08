"He’ll do for me!" - Pundit lauds Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, calls him 'world class'

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has hailed Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka and insisted that the English winger is world-class.

Saka, 22, is enjoying yet another stellar season with the Gunners after being named the PFA Young Player of the Year last season. He's bagged 16 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across competitions.

The Hale End academy graduate has played a crucial role in Arsenal's title challenge. He's one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet and his speed, agility, and dribbling abilities have wowed fans season after season.

A Reddit user asked Smith whether he thought Saka was world-class. The former Gunners striker gave a defiant response:

"How do you define world class? He’ll do for me!"

Bukayo Saka made his senior debut for Arsenal in November 2018 aged 17 in a 3-0 win against Vorskla Poltava in the UEFA Europa League. He's since appeared 214 times across competitions, registering 54 goals and 55 assists.

Smith's comments come after Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand refuted suggestions Saka was world-class. He said:

"What is world-class? He hasn't done it in the Champions League, has he? I'm talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka's top, don't get me wrong. He's not world-class yet."

Saka could make Ferdinand eat his words if he helps Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time in their history. He's impressed in his debut campaign in Europe's elite club competition with three goals and four assists in six games.

However, the Gunners need to turn around a 1-0 aggregate deficit in their last 16 tie with FC Porto. The second leg takes place on Tuesday (March 12) at the Emirates.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Bukayo Saka amid the world-class debate

Mikel Arteta is delighted with Bukayo Saka's form.

Arteta was asked about the debate that has ensued following Ferdinand's claim that Bukayo Saka isn't world-class yet. The Spanish coach took the opportunity to laud his attacker (via The Mirror):

"You can analyze just the attacking stats, the goals or assists and then make a judgement - and that’s it! But his overall play, overall contribution, his numbers and the way he was affecting the game was still high."

Saka endured somewhat of a difficult December spell in terms of form. He went league games without a goal contribution and the north Londoners suffered two defeats and one draw.

Arteta touched on Saka's improvement since that frustrating spell:

"Is he now more efficient (than couple of months ago)? The answer is yes. The impact he’s had in the last seven or eight games has been really good. I’m really happy."

Saka has bagged eight goals and three assists in his last eight outings, including two braces. He's one of the Premier League's in-form attackers heading into the latter stages of the season.