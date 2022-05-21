×
“He’ll never be that guy that turns things around” – Real Madrid fans demand 25-year-old to be ‘shipped’ out after display in 0-0 draw against Betis

Real Madrid supporters critical of mdifielder following uneventful cameo against Real Betis
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 03:48 AM IST
News

Real Madrid ended their successful La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against fifth placed Real Betis at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos fielded a strong team against the Copa del Rey winners, ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool next week in Paris.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had already wrapped up the La Liga title with four games to spare. As such, the Italian had the opportunity to rest several key players in recent weeks in the leadup to the huge clash with the Premier League side on Saturday, 28 May.

The Galacticos will also have two more days of rest than their Merseyside opponents, who play Wolves on Sunday.

Real Madrid celebrated Marcelo during his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu ❤️ https://t.co/kGh8l1qmzG

One Real Madrid player who was given the chance to shine against Betis was midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has found first-time appearances hard to come by this term.

The 25-year-old has played just 16 times for Madrid this term, after he spent the previous two years on loan at Arsenal.

Ceballos, who the 13-time European champions signed from Betis in 2017, was given a 20 minute cameo against his former club as he came on for Luka Modric.

The Spain international did little to impress however, with fans believing that his time at the Bernabeu may be up. Here are some of the best reactions to Ceballos' performance:

I will never like that Ceballos guy he is so extra and unnatural on the ball.
I fail to see what some of our fans see in Ceballos. I try to put my hate aside and judge him objectively but he’s so shit
This guy Ceballos never want to do the simple and logical pass 🙄😒
Ceballos should be shipped
Ship Ceballos asap propa vibes merchant
I'm sorry but Ceballos isn't real Madrid quality. He should be allowed to leave. He's a good player to have when things are going well but he'll never be that guy that turns things around.
how we are keeping Ceballos but not isco

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Isco will leave Real Madrid

Following the stalemate with Betis, the Italian manager confirmed that attacking-midfielder Isco will leave the club once his contract expires this summer.

The 30-year-old Spanish international has played just 16 times this season, but was given a warm send-off by the Bernabeu crowd as he came on with just 20 minutes to go.

Isco has been a key member of the Galacticos squad for nearly a decade and was a part of the side that won four Champions League titles in five years.

🇪🇸 Isco for Real Madrid: • 356 Games🤍• 18 Trophies🏆 (4x UCL)• 53 Goals⚽️• 56 Assists🎯Another legend says goodbye🤍 https://t.co/GDdYDlZ75f

In total, the playmaker has played 356 times for the club and scored 53 goals. He has also won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Club World Cups.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti said:

“Isco's career with Real Madrid ends today. And it's been a great career”

The Italian added:

“He surely could have done more but he's been important. I wish him the best”.
As of now, it is unclear as to where Isco is headed next after calling time on his Real Madrid stint.

