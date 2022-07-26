“He’ll be one of the best signings”, “Hopefully, he benches Bruno” - Manchester United fans react as Christian Eriksen officially completes transfer

Manchester United fans have expressed their delight after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen completed his move to Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 26).

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the former Tottenham Hotspur star. They were keen to sign an attacking midfielder who would replace Juan Mata and provide adequate cover and competition to Bruno Fernandes.

Christian Eriksen rose to prominence during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. He scored 69 goals and provided 90 assists in 305 games across all competitions for Spurs. The Dane joined Inter Milan in January of 2020 but was unable to live up to expectations during his one-and-a-half seasons with the club.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a group stage game against Finland at Euro 2020 last summer. Many believed this would lead to the end of his career. Inter terminated his contract in October last season due to the presence of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in his body, which is not permitted by Serie A.

The Dane joined Brentford in January and went on to score one goal and provide four assists in 11 Premier League games for the club. He was one of the Bees' standout players during the second half of the season. Eriksen has now signed a three-year contract with Manchester United.

Fans of the Red Devils have been left elated by the news of Eriksen's arrival. Some believe Erik ten Hag should start the experienced midfielder ahead of Bruno Fernandes, who endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign by his own high standards. Here are some of the reactions:

Harry 🇬🇧💫



Hopefully he benches Bruno. Eriksen is a proper playmaker not a hoofball merchant

Yo' Deezy



Eriksen is a better footballer than Ronaldo. Don't get me wrong. Ronaldo has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Eriksen is the better football player…

Christopher Østergaard

He'll be one of the best signing in years. No doubt. His stats in PrL are 🔥 Instead of saying he's done - look at the mentality: winning Serie A, heart failure, comes back and lifts a promoted PrL club and signs Man Utd - within a year! IMPRESSIVE!! He's here to play! 🙏🏻💪🏻

Christian Eriksen could be involved during Manchester United's final pre-season friendlies against Atletico Madrid on July 30 in Oslo or against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United need to sign a midfielder before the close of the transfer window

The Manchester United boss will want to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Manchester United endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign largely due to a lack of quality and strength in depth in midfield. The club have also parted ways with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer. United will need to sign a top-quality midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag is seemingly keen to reunite with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford. As per SPORTbible, the 25-year-old does not fancy a move to the Premier League giants and is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United identify Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong Manchester United identify Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong 📰

As per Sky Sports, United have switched focus to Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 games in all competitions.

