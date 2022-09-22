“He’ll be p***, he won’t be happy” – Rio Ferdinand makes honest admission about how Cristiano Ronaldo feels at Manchester United now

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be happy to be demoted to the bench under Erik ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't started any of United's last four Premier League games. He is also yet to open his goalscoring tally in the league.

He only just scored his first goal of the season against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

Ferdinand spent six seasons alongside the Portuguese ace at Old Trafford during the latter's first stint at the club. They won several major awards, including three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

While speaking to William Hill on the STRIPPED podcast, Ferdinand stated that Ten Hag is right to bench Ronaldo for the sake of the team.

However, he is confident that the 37-year-old will eventually win his place back in Manchester United's starting XI. He said (via Mirror):

“He'll be p***** , he won't be happy, You don't get to do what he's done over that period of time and be happy and content to be on the bench, or not to be getting the numbers you want to be getting. But he'll be professional, he'll be focused, because he'll know his time's going to come."

He added:

"He hasn't had a pre-season, so I understand why he's not playing, and Marcus Rashford is scoring and assisting goals at the moment, so I understand why he's staying in the team."

The legendary defender went on to add that the Portuguese ace's former Real Madrid and current United teammate Casemiro will also establish himself as a starter.

"The team is the overriding factor at the moment. The way United started the season, they're making sure the team is doing the right things and forget about individuals. Obviously, Casemiro is a big signing, but isn't playing. Ronaldo isn't playing, but their time will come."

He added:

"And, when their time comes, I think they'll both stay in the team. I just think that will be the case and the manager will shift it about."

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid earlier this summer for around £70 million. He has played five matches so far for the club, starting just one.

Rio Ferdinand explains how Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has changed his game over time

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Ferdinand explained that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has changed his style of play over time. He first arrived at Manchester United as a tricky winger who loved to showboat.

However, with time, the legendary Portuguese has focused more on the end product than entertaining the audience.

The former England defender said:

"The Ronaldo that people have seen the last four, five or six years is not the Ronaldo who came to United, He was a showman. People would come to the stadium going 'I have come to see Ronaldo get me off my seat today'. That's what it was like. Now, at the back end of his career, it's like 'I'm coming to see a moment in the game, where he decides the game."

