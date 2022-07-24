"He'll play 45 minutes" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided a fresh update on Karim Benzema's involvement in pre-season prior to the new season.

The French forward did not participate in the friendly El Clasico against Barcelona in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23. Real Madrid suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to their arch-rivals following a first-half goal from Raphinha.

Ancelotti has confirmed that the 34-year-old forward will take part in their next pre-season friendly. Los Blancos are scheduled to take on Mexican outfit Club America in San Francisco, United States in three days time.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying the following (via Managing Madrid):

"When we face Club América, he;ll play 45 minutes and then he'll play more against Juventus. In that game, I'll try out the team that will probably start the UEFA Super Cup."

Judging by the comments made by Carlo Ancelotti, it is safe to assume that the Italian tactician will gradually bring Benzema back into the first-team. Real Madrid have an early start to their 2022-23 season due to their involvement in the UEFA Super Cup.

Being the UEFA Champions League holders, Los Blancos will take on the Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt in the showpiece game on August 10 in Finland.

Karim Benzema was one of Real Madrid's best performers during a successful 2021-22 season. The French international scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions as Los Blancos secured a league and Champions League double.

Karim Benzema could be Real Madrid's first Ballon d'Or recipient since Cristiano Ronaldo

Based on the Ballon d'Or rankings for the month of July, Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the prestigious individual award this year. The 34-year-old forward is in line to become the first Real Madrid player since Cristiano Ronaldo (2017) to lift the Ballon d'Or.

The former Lyon forward finished fourth in the standings last time around, finishing behind Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The Frenchman had a complete season last time around. Not only did Benzema score a plethora of goals, he even guided his club to two trophies.

Who do you think should take home the prize? 🤔 Eden Hazard thinks that his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or!Who do you think should take home the prize? Eden Hazard thinks that his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or! Who do you think should take home the prize? 🏆🤔

It is worth mentioning that fellow Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior is also in the running for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian international notably netted the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.

Other contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or include Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane.

