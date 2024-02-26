“He’ll probably do everything that needs to be done” - Ajit Agarkar names Cristiano Ronaldo in dream 5-a-side team; Lionel Messi misses out

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has named his dream 5-a-side team, which features Cristiano Ronaldo but not Lionel Messi.

The former India fast bowler, an avid Manchester United fan, has picked an all-Red Devils lineup in his hypothetical quintet. He has included goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, defender Nemanja Vidic, midfielder Paul Scholes and attackers Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo.

Explaining why he chose Schmeichel, the BCCI chief selector said, as per a video shared by United on Instagram:

"It's an easy one for me. He's a legend of the club. When I started watching or following United, he was the guy"

About Ronaldo, who's in red-hot form for Al-Nassr and won three Premier League and one UEFA Champions League title with the Red Devils, Agarkar added:

"How can you not have Cristiano Ronaldo in a five-a-side game. He will probably do everything that needs to be done."

In two stints spanning seven and a half seasons cumulatively, the Portugal captain scored 145 times across competitions in nearly 350 games. His first stint - between 2003 and 2009 - established Ronaldo as one of the game's best players.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in 2024?

Crisriano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to 2024. While Ronaldo has scored four times in as many competitive outings, Messi has scored once in two games in the new MLS season for Inter Miami.

Ronaldo, 39, scored the opener as Al-Alami won 3-2 at Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (February 25). The win took Luis Castro's side to within four points off runaway pacesetters Al-Hilal (56), who have a game in hand.

Earlier this year, on the season's resumption, Ronaldo scored in both legs as Al-Alami saw off Al-Feiha 3-0 on aggregate in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Messi drew a blank in Miami's MLS opener, a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake last week. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner opened his account for the season with a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at 10-man LA Galaxy on Sunday.