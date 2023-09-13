“He’ll be ready then" - Pundit believes 44-year-old PL boss is the 'perfect' replacement for Jurgen Klopp when German leaves Liverpool

Football pundit Danny Murphy reckons Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be the perfect eventual replacement for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, 56, has been at Anfield since 2015 and has carved out a niche for himself, transforming the club's fortunes. Under the German, the Reds won their first league title in the Premier League era, the UEFA Champions League and all other domestic titles on offer.

The Reds boss has managed the team in 435 games across competitions, winning 268 and losing only 77. Klopp signed a new contract with Liverpool, that will keep him at the club till 2026.

The Premier League giants aren't quite planning for life after the German just yet, but Murphy reckons they could have a fine substitute in the 44-year-old De Zerbi. He said on talkSPORT (via TBR):

“I think De Zerbi is perfect. He’ll be ready then. I’ve been thinking about it for probably the last 60 seconds and that’s what I’ve come up with. He plays great football. He looks a strong character. He's learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well."

“And if Jurgen, which he isn’t, for some bizarre reason was to decide that was a good option for him, then I don’t see a better candidate. Things change in football really quickly. So, the flavour of the month might be somebody else this time next year. But I think he’s the real deal, there’s something about him."

Murphy continued about Klopp, saying that he doesn't foresee the German leaving the Reds anytime soon:

“After meeting him as well, he’s got real gravitas and a real presence about him, and I love the way his team play. He seems to be able to adapt. I don’t know. We’ll see. But I can’t see Klopp going for quite some time yet. He’s just got this new influx of players that he seems really keen on and developing.”

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has done a commendable job at Brighton, taking them to the continent for the first time, after only assuming charge last summer.

The Italian's charges have done well this campaign, too, despite selling key players like 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Alister and Moises Caicedo. The latter was sold to Chelsea on a British record £115 million move.

Brighton have won three of their opening four league games to sit sixth in the standings.

How have Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign, going unbeaten after four league games. They sit third in the standings with 10 points, only two behind defending champions and league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp's side commenced their new campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Chelsea before the 10-man Reds beat Bournemouth 3-1. Another win with 10 men followed - this time 2-1 at Newcastle United - before the Reds beat Aston Villa 3-0 just before the international break.

Liverpool next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Saturday (September 16) before opening their UEFA Europa League campaign at Austrian side LASK five days later.