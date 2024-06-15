“He’ll be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams” - Roy Keane makes worrying Euro 2024 prediction about England star

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be a liability for England at Euro 2024. The former Irish international believes that Alexander-Arnold could be exposed ruthlessly against better sides in the competition.

Alexander-Arnold has made 25 appearances for the Three Lions and over 300 for his club, but his defensive credentials have often been questioned. The defender, who can deputise in midfield, will hope to play a part in the tournament for his country.

Keane, though, believes that Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate should keep an eye on the balance of his team and how he utilises the Red's man at Euro 2024, saying on ITV:

“It’s all about getting the balance right in your team. They’ve got some brilliant individuals, we’ve mentioned that many times before.

"Four or five players who would walk into any team at this tournament, but it’s getting that balance right. They (England) have players who can go and win you football matches, but the problem is defending against the really better teams."

The former Manchester United midfielder concluded:

“I think they’ll be fine in the groups, I think Trent’s position will be fine in those matches, but it’s against the real top teams I think he’ll be found out. I think he’ll be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams in central midfield.”

Alexander-Arnold will be keen to feature prominently at Euro 2024 and help the Three Lions to the later stages of the competition. The Liverpool man will hope to take to the pitch with his compatriots in their opening game at Gelsenkirchen and put on a strong performance against Serbia.

Gary Neville expects Trent Alexander-Arnold to feature for England against Serbia in Euro 2024 opener

Former England international Gary Neville believes the Three Lions will play Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold against Serbia. The Reds right back is one of the best players in his position and can also play in midfield.

On the Overlap, the former Manchester United defender said that Alexander-Arnold could be an acceptable bridge between the defence and attack:

“I think he’ll put Trent (Alexander-Arnold) in on Sunday (against Serbia). That will almost be deemed as an acceptable bridge between giving us Foden, Bellingham and Rice and what will be the more, it’s not as sexy is it Conor Gallagher, with respect.”

The England international will hope that he can help the team in whatever way he's tasked to at Euro 2024. The Liverpool man and his Three Lions teammates are the favourites in the competition and hope to end a near-six decade wait for an international trophy.

