“He’ll take it off me!” – Andy Robertson admits Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold can eclipse him in chase for record held by Everton legend

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson hopes to hold the record for the most assists by a defender for a couple of months at least as he feels Trent Alexander-Arnold will eventually overtake him.

Both full-backs are often involved in Liverpool’s attacking forays as they can stretch defenses and cross from the by-line or put in dangerous crosses from the flanks.

Alexander-Arnold has mustered ten assists already in the league this season, and Robertson is not far behind with eight assists to his name.

Both are behind Leighton Baines, who holds the record for the most number of assists (53) by a defender.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Premier League G+A/90 leaders | U23 players only (min. 10 starts)



0.81 - Mason Mount

0.73 - Reece James

0.69 - Emile Smith-Rowe

0.65 - Phil Foden

0.58 - Martinelli

0.55 - Bukayo Saka

0.55 - Trent Alexander-Arnold

0.52 - Martin Odegaard

0.51 - Conor Gallagher

Robertson is likely to overtake the former Everton star as he is just six assists behind him, while Alexander-Arnold is not far away with 43 assists.

The Scotland international joked that he is likely to break the record, but it might not stand for long with Alexander-Arnold not far away.

Robertson told the BBC:

“When I talk about assists it's always because I feel as if people judge me and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] off them now. I think a couple of my best games this season have been ones where I've not gave assists but it's a good feeling when you do.

“For me, you want to strive for more so of course it's a target that I've got [breaking the record]. Of course you want to be number one. But I know once I get to number one I've got the little Scouser that's going to be behind me that will probably clear me out the park.

“Hopefully I'll get there before him, at least I'll be able to claim it for a couple of months anyway and then he'll take it off me!”

Liverpool’s full-back duo could set a new benchmark for assists

Liverpool full-back duo Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are still young and have plenty of Premier League football left in them.

Baines’s record hasn’t been touched yet, but both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold could end up with a lot more assists than the former England international.

Since joining the Reds, Robertson has managed 48 assists for Liverpool across all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold has already eclipsed his record across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, as he has managed an incredible 59 assists.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava