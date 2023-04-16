“He’ll walk straight into the Barcelona team and bench everyone” – Real Madrid fans rave about 22-year-old after 2-0 win over Cadiz

Fans on Twitter saluted Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes for his performance against Cadiz on Saturday (April 15). Los Blancos earned a 2-0 win in the La Liga away clash, with Marco Asensio and Nacho scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Rodrygo, though, stole the show. The Brazilian was in a stellar mood against Cadiz. During the 80 minutes he was on the pitch, he completed 49 of his 52 attempted passes. He also made two key passes and had two shots on target.

Overall, it was a very impressive display from the Brazilian, and he earned plaudits for the performance. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"No Chelsea player is better than Rodrygo! He’ll walk straight into the Barcelona team and bench everyone there! What a player!"

Rodrygo has been crucial in attcack for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 11 goals and provided ten assists in 45 games across competitions. The performance against Cadiz showed why the youngster is such an important part of Ancelotti's team.

Los Blancos now have 62 points from 29 games but remain second in the standings. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid star Rodrygo's performance against Cadiz:

Sosoft🇰🇪 @pabloclavers I will always Pick Rodrygo infront of vini anytime anayday. No drama,No wasting balls anyhow just working and working. I will always Pick Rodrygo infront of vini anytime anayday. No drama,No wasting balls anyhow just working and working. 🙌 https://t.co/xJ1Hqlzn16

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Rodrygo's dribbling is unreal. If he starts taking his chances this guy is unstoppable Rodrygo's dribbling is unreal. If he starts taking his chances this guy is unstoppable

I'm AbokiFC @baban_gida1 Rodrygo at Lw what a performance tonight. Rodrygo at Lw what a performance tonight. https://t.co/SdA4eAAJ3k

Nico 🇪🇸 @httpnicdotcom I'm 100% serious of Rodrygo was left-footed we'd win the next five CLs in a row I'm 100% serious of Rodrygo was left-footed we'd win the next five CLs in a row

Abdul @AbdulAL97 Unpopular Opinion: Rodrygo is the best left winger in the world, he should leave real madrid because Vinicious has his position on lockdown for sentimental reasons Unpopular Opinion: Rodrygo is the best left winger in the world, he should leave real madrid because Vinicious has his position on lockdown for sentimental reasons

Naman911 @namanagrawal911 Official: Rodrygo is named MOTM Official: Rodrygo is named MOTM ❗️Official: Rodrygo is named MOTM https://t.co/DMkpnNnk24

What a player! No Chelsea player is better than Rodrygo! He’ll walk straight into the Barcelona team and bench everyone there!What a player! No Chelsea player is better than Rodrygo! He’ll walk straight into the Barcelona team and bench everyone there! What a player! 😘 https://t.co/7fltRPTb4z

Real Madrid still remain way behind Barcelona in La Liga title race

Real Madrid's performance against Cadiz was convincing, but Los Blancos remain way behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

They're ten points behind, having played a game more than the Blaugrana. Barca will return to action on Sunday (April 16) when they take on Getafe in an away clash. If the Culers don't slip up they will go 13 points clear of Los Blancos.

Given Carlo Ancelotti's team have only nine league games remaining, it looks highly unlikely Los Blancos will mount a comeback in the race for the La Liga title.

