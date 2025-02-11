“He was no longer capable of delivering what we expected” - Al-Hilal CEO breaks silence on terminating Neymar’s contract

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has aimed a dig at Brazilian star Neymar after the forward's contract with the Saudi Pro League club was terminated recently. He had an injury-laden stint in the Middle East and spent most of his time on the sidelines.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star played only seven games for the side before his contract was terminated in January. It allowed Neymar to rejoin his boyhood club Santos on a free transfer for six months.

In a recent interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung via Goal, Calzada said:

“I am very sorry that we were never able to count on Neymar. As soon as he arrived, he ruptured his cruciate ligament. His departure is further proof that we at Al Hilal are looking for and need players capable of delivering maximum performance."

Trending

“As much as Neymar contributed to our marketing success , sporting performance comes first. And that's when we came to the conclusion that he was no longer capable of delivering what we expected. The agreement to terminate his contract benefited all parties," he added.

Neymar joined the Arabian outfit in 2023 from PSG for a reported €90 million fee. The 33-year-old managed one goal and three assists in his 428 minutes for the side.

"I will try. I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team” - Neymar speaks of 2026 World Cup hopes

Brazilian superstar Neymar has spoken about his hopes of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian is his nation’s record scorer with 79 goals, sitting above football luminaries like Pele and Ronaldo Nazario in the South American giant’s goal-scoring charts.

Speaking to the press about his hopes of joining his nation in the tournament in North America in January, the former Barcelona and PSG star stated via FotMob:

"I will try. I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team. I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it."

"I have a lot of faith in the team, in the players who are emerging, who are young. It’s a young team. Today, we're not in a position where we would like to be," he continued.

"I think together we can achieve something very big. We have a year, a year-and-a-half, to work, to do the right things to reach the World Cup," Neymar added.

The superstar has made an emotional return to his boyhood club Santos after an injury-laden spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. The forward will be keen to return to his best form and make himself available for his country at the upcoming tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback