“He no longer has that energy” - Peter Schmeichel delivers worrying verdict on Manchester United star; picks club he should join next

Peter Schmeichel believes Manchester United star Christian Eriksen is done in the Premier League. He recently claimed that the Danish midfielder does not have the energy to play in the English top flight and should consider rejoining Ajax.

Speaking to Tips Bladet, Schmeichel claimed that Eriksen is still a good player but should move away from the spotlight in the Premier League. He added that the former Tottenham Hotspur star cannot run up and down the pitch for 90 minutes and said:

“I think that Ajax would be the right step for him. He is obviously a midfielder and to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League you have to be able to run back and forth for 90 minutes. That’s how it is. He no longer has that energy, but he is a fantastic player and still shows great things on the pitch. I think Ajax would be a great move for him.”

Christian Eriksen has his contract expiring at Manchester United this season. The Danish star has not been offered a new deal and is all set to leave in the summer.

Christian Eriksen's career at Manchester United is over, claims Thomas Gravesen

Thomas Gravesen also spoke to Tips Bladet earlier this week and echoed the thoughts of Peter Schmeichel. He claimed that Christian Eriksen was not going to get a new contract at Manchester United and it was a sad end to his career.

He added that the midfielder is not going to get the contract he wants elsewhere and said:

"It’s 100 per cent over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over. Where is he going to go? Where is he going to go and earn 60 million kroner a year? I have a hard time seeing that.

"He has probably earned the money he should, but I think that the development that Christian has been in the last few years is downward. It is sad to see the situation that Christian Eriksen is in. He is one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this."

Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022 and has played 93 matches for the Red Devils. He has scored seven times for the Red Devils while assisting 17 times.

