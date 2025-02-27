"He would look better in our team" – Darren Bent says struggling Manchester United star could shine at Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has asserted that Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee could regain his form should he join Arsenal in the future.

During a recent interaction on talkSPORT, Bent was asked to share his two cents on the north London outfit's ongoing crisis in the attacking department. He jokingly said (h/t Metro):

"Arsenal might try to sign Rasmus [Hojlund]!"

Manchester United fan and show presenter Andy Goldstein responded:

"I'd give you Zirzkee as well."

Bent, who scored 106 goals in 277 Premier League matches, commented:

"I would take him. He would look better in our team than yours. In our system... he would look better in our system than yours."

Zirkzee, 23, has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Red Devils from Bologna for over £36 million last summer. He has netted five goals in 39 games in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Last season, Zirkzee shot to fame due to his stellar performances for Bologna. The ex-Bayern Munich star scored 12 goals and laid out six assists in 37 overall appearances for the Serie A side, who finished fifth last term.

Ex-Manchester United striker names 2 players Arsenal should have tried to rope in last month

Speaking to online bookmaker Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was asked to opine on Arsenal's decision to not sign a striker last month. He responded:

"I think it was clear to everybody who was watching that Arsenal needed to really energise their team with a big name signing, a big personality coming in to the club to really give the place a lift because that can be enough to get you over the line. In January, February, March, it's when the season is really testing, and you need to be at full pelt to get through those phases."

Naming two strikers Arsenal could have snapped up, Yorke commented:

"When you look at what happened in the transfer window, that has been so disappointing for them that even the players got deflated. The supporters are now deflated. It shows in their performances. I looked at Benjamin Sesko, and he's a good player as well. I think him and Alexander Isak are the two players that I would have tried to sign to give you some kind of momentum."

Benjamin Sesko, 21, has found the back of the opposition net 17 times and laid out five assists in 33 total appearances for RB Leipzig this campaign.

Alexander Isak, 25, has scored 21 goals and contributed five assists in 30 appearances across competitions for Newcastle United this campaign.

