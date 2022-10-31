"He doesn't look destitute" - Ian Wright offers encouraging injury update on Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka

Arsenal legend Ian Wright provided an encouraging update on Bukayo Saka's injury. Saka was replaced in the first half of the Gunners' 5-0 home win against Nottingham Forest on October 30 in the Premier League. He was replaced by Reiss Nelson.

Saka has been in fine form for Mikel Arteta's side this season and has scored five goals and provided five assists in 17 games. He is also expected to be an important part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar will commence on November 20 and many were nervy about the prospect of Saka's injury preventing him from making the trip to the Middle East.

afcstuff @afcstuff Mikel Arteta on if Saka’s injury puts his World Cup in doubt: “Hopefully not. It was a bad kick. He was limping but I don’t see it further than that. Both foot & ankle, he got kicked a few times.” #afc Mikel Arteta on if Saka’s injury puts his World Cup in doubt: “Hopefully not. It was a bad kick. He was limping but I don’t see it further than that. Both foot & ankle, he got kicked a few times.” #afc https://t.co/nYoAFemzIo

However, Wright doesn't think that the injury is too serious, as he told Premier League Productions (via The Express):

"I think he might have tweaked the inside of the knee. He looks upset but it's like what we saw with [Raphael] Varane, when it's this close to the tournament. He doesn't look destitute. He doesn't look like he's saying: 'Oh my God, this is going to cause me a problem for the World Cup'. But at the same, we're three weeks away and it's the inside of the knee. Hopefully it's not too bad."

Mikel Arteta also gave an update on Saka's injury as the Arsenal manager told the media after the game (via football.london):

“Hopefully not. It was a bad kick. Right from the beginning, he was limping, but I don’t see any further than that. Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days.”

When asked if the injury was to the foot or ankle, Arteta replied:

“I think both. He got kicked a few times and he wasn’t comfortable.”

He also reacted to claims that the referees should give Saka more protection, saying:

“That’s for them, honestly.”

Arsenal are back at the top of the Premier League table with win against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal were momentarily leafrogged by Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after Pep Guardiola's side's 1-0 away win against Crystal Palace on October 29.

However, they regained their spot with a demolition of Nottingham Forest and currently have 31 points from 12 games. Arteta's side lead the Cityzens by two points.

