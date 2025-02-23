"He looked like a fish up a tree" - Pundit slams Mikel Arteta for blunder during Arsenal's loss to West Ham United

Pundit Paul Merson has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for playing Mikel Merino as a striker against West Ham United. He believes that while the midfielder did well against Leicester City, he looked out of depth against the Hammers.

The Gunners lost 1-0 against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus injured, Arteta chose to start Merino as a striker. The midfielder had scored a brace in their 2-0 win over Leicester City after coming on as a substitute last week.

However, Merino failed to make an impact against the Hammers, recording two shots, missing one big chance, and winning 6/18 duels. After the game, Paul Merson said (via TBR Football):

"Arsenal were fortunate last week, let’s be honest. At 0-0 they made Leicester look decent. Merino comes on and scores two very good goals.

“It’s a hard position to play, centre forward, there aren’t a lot of them around. To just throw people up there and expect them to do the magic, for me, is mind-blowing. He looked like a fish up a tree. I don’t mean to be disrespectful to him, he’s a holding midfield player. You just can’t do that. I worry for Arsenal now.”

Merino, who joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad last summer, has recorded four goals and one assist in 28 games across competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta on his team selection after Arsenal's defeat against West Ham

The Gunners hosted Graham Potter's side at the Emirates on Saturday, looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, they went 1-0 behind after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 44th minute. Myles Lewis-Skelly was then shown a red card in the 73rd minute as West Ham held on for all three points.

After the game, Mikel Arteta was asked about his team selection and if he would change anything. He said (via Arsenal.com):

"I would do the same thing, I would play the same players. But, when you lose, you get it wrong, the tactics, the intentions, everything, that’s what I felt. I have to do what I felt."

Arsenal remained second in the Premier League standings, eight points behind Liverpool. They will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday, February 26. The Tricky Trees are notably third, just six points behind the Gunners, having played one less game.

