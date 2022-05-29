"He looked like a man possessed"- Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard in awe of Real Madrid star for his performance in Champions League final against Liverpool

Former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard were left stunned after Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' incredible performance against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday. The Belgian produced a 'Man of the Match' performance in Paris last nightto help his team win a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Liverpool dominated proceedings in the first half, producing many goalscoring opportunities. Courtois produced a sensational save to parry Sadio Mane's shot onto the post as the two teams went goalless into half-time. Vinicius Jr. gave Los Blancos the lead on the cusp of the hour mark, converting a Federico Valverde cross. Courtois then produced an unbelievable save to deny Mohamed Salah to preserve his team's lead.

The Belgian made a record nine saves on the night as Madrid hung on to protect their slender lead. Despite the impressive performances of many Los Blancos' players, Courtois was singled out for praise by Ferdinand and Gerrard.

"With a couple of the saves, it was almost as if you had to look at each other in disbelief and go, 'wow, how has he done that?'. He looked like a man possessed in that goal. Mo Salah couldnt do any more; it's just fantastic goalkeeping from Courtois. He was phenomenal tonight," Ferdinand told BT Sport as per Metro.

Gerrard chimed in:

"He totally deserved the Man of the Match award. He's faced nine shots, and the second one from Sadio Mane is world-class; the last one from Salah is even better. To get that strong arm on it and push it wide was phenomenal. That Salah save, wow.'"

With the win, Madrid accomplished the La Liga and Champions League double for the second time in six years. Their triumph in Paris was Los Blancos' fourth in the last seven seasons.

GOAL @goal Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history 🐐 https://t.co/6hkkLObcBJ

Thibaut Courtois reveals reason behind his sensational performance in Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool

Liverpool FC vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22

Thibaut Courtois provided an insight into what motivated him to produce a match-winning performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Real Madrid custodian claimed that he does not 'get enough respect', 'especially in England' despite winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea and the Golden Glove award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He, therefore, went into the game with a point to prove, saying in a post-match interview:

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name, as I dont think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season."

Reuters Sports @ReutersSports Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois feels he will finally get the respect he deserves after his man-of-the-match performance helped the LaLiga champions claim a record-extending 14th European Cup triumph on Saturday. reut.rs/3MXSdiF Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois feels he will finally get the respect he deserves after his man-of-the-match performance helped the LaLiga champions claim a record-extending 14th European Cup triumph on Saturday. reut.rs/3MXSdiF

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019 for £35 million, Courtois has won two La Liga, a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup title.

