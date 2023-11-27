"He looked like a Manchester United player today" - Roy Keane lavishes praises on 'outstanding' Red Devils star after 3-0 win over Everton

Roy Keane heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo after the Manchester United youngster's impressive display against Everton. He believes that the teenager showed a lot of courage and was outstanding on the pitch.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said that Mainoo, 18, looked like a Manchester United player as he was brave throughout the game. The Red Devils legend added that he loved watching the academy product, saying (via MEN):

"He was outstanding. He looked like a Manchester United player today. Nice and brave, a lot of courage. I loved watching him."

Speaking about the other players on the pitch after the 3-0 win, Keane added:

"You need your attacking players to turn up to give you that breathing space. I was critical at half-time of some of the attacking players. You needed a bit more in terms of hold-up play, stretching them and that's exactly what they've done [in the second half]. That's what you need from your attacking players, people like Rashford, Martial, Garnacho."

He continued:

"They get the big money, they have to turn up and produce goals. Man United this season defensively, for all their problems, haven't been conceding a crazy amount of goals. Going forward has been their big problem. Today, when you get players taking chances, it'll be a relief to the attacking players that they put the ball in the back of the net and it gives the whole club a lift."

Manchester United moved to sixth in the Premier League table with the win over Everton on Sunday. They are just two points off fifth-placed Tottenham and 4 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag explains thinking behind Kobbie Mainoo starting for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has revealed that he was never going to stop a player from playing because of his age. He believes that a player is old enough to play as long as he has the talent and is ready to shine.

The Manchester United manager admitted that the teenager impressed him in preseason and was in his plans for the season. However, an injury disrupted the plans. The Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"That's always our approach [if you're good enough, you're old enough. He showed in pre-season, he had an injury, but he's back and it's been a long way. But we prepared him well, he's played a couple of games in the last weeks and he's ready to play."

Mainoo has played 72 minutes in the Premier League this season and they all came against Everton on Sunday. Ten Hag will be hoping to keep the youngster fit with Mason Mount ruled out for another month.