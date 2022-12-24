"He looked like a vulgar clown" - Graeme Souness hits out at Argentina star after FIFA World Cup display

Graeme Souness has blasted Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his behavior after he helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup final. The former England footballer claimed that it showed his lack of respect to the hosts, Qatar.

Martinez made a weird gesture on the stage after winning the Golden Glove after the FIFA World Cup final. The Argentine keeper was already in talks for his antics during the penalty shootout, but things got worse for his on-stage behavior.

Souness has now questioned the keeper and his choice of gestures after winning the Golden Glove. He wrote in the Daily Mail:

"Much of the debate post World Cup Final has centred on the behaviour of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the penalty shootout. I can accept those antics, to a point. But what we should be talking about more is the crude gesture he made after collecting his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy."

Souness went on to call Martinez a vulgar clown and added:

"Do some people really find that sort of thing funny? Martinez embarrassed himself and he embarrassed his country. He looked like a vulgar clown. If that is what he wants to be remembered for, then God help us all. I like him as a goalkeeper, for Argentina and Aston Villa. But for him to think what he did was appropriate, it beggars belief."

The pundit questioned if the behavior would be remembered over the performance and wrote:

"Why did he not want to be remembered instead for his performance? Or the team's performance? Or Lionel Messi's performance? I cannot understand why he chose to do that in front of a watching world. He was also on stage with the various dignitaries and the Emir of Qatar. What respect is he showing for his hosts? For himself, even?"

He added:

"Maybe he doesn't care. He should. He will not be so proud in years to come. Sadly, that image is part of the story of the final now."

FIFA World Cup winners not expected back at clubs soon

Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, and other Argentine players in the Premier League will miss their clubs' first game back in the league after the season restarts.

The league resumes on Boxing Day after the FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion will perhaps be the sides most affected.

All players part of the FIFA World Cup winning squad are still in Argentina and are only expected to rejoin the clubs late next week.

