"He looked lively" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal star could be Arteta's 'trump card' in race for UCL football 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Nicolas Pepe could turn out to be a 'trump card' for the Gunners in their pursuit of a top-four finish. The 52-year-old believes Pepe could have a big impact for his former employers between now and the summer if he sorts out his attitude.

Campbell claimed that the Ivorian international looked ‘lively’ during his cameo appearance for Mikel Arteta's side at the weekend. The north Londoners defeated Thomas Frank's Brentford side 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Pepe coming on for Emile Smith Rowe in the 75th minute.

The former Lille winger has struggled to make much of an impact this campaign with his last start in the Premier League coming in October. However, Campbell suggests that the 26-year-old can still make a difference when needed but needs to have the right attitude.

Campbell told the Highbury Squad.

“He looked lively. We want Pepe’s attitude to be right. When he is coming off the bench, we want his attitude to be right. We want him to go for it and look like he is hungry. And he did at the weekend. Sometimes, that’s all we can ask for."

"If we get that from Pepe until the end of the season, then I think he can come on or start and make a difference to this team. But if he looks disinterested and he’s not bothered, then that’s when he doesn’t come on. He could be the trump card if his attitude is right."

"I don’t know what it is. I think he felt important again". Mikel Arteta: "Nicolas Pepe seems different now. His attitude, his smile, the way he is communicating with everybody, his energy. The way he has trained. His efficiency in training, his application"."I don’t know what it is. I think he felt important again". Mikel Arteta: "Nicolas Pepe seems different now. His attitude, his smile, the way he is communicating with everybody, his energy. The way he has trained. His efficiency in training, his application". ⚪️🔴 #AFC"I don’t know what it is. I think he felt important again". https://t.co/VoRCfTu1kG

Expectations were massive from Pepe when he made his club-record move to Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2019. However, the Ivorian has looked far from being a player who cost the Gunners a whooping £72 million.

He has certainly shown glimpses of his quality but has failed to impress on a weekly basis under either Unai Emery or Mikel Arteta. The 26-year-old has played a total of just 516 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. He is yet to open his goal-scoring account but has provided one assist.

Can Arsenal secure Champions League qualification

Arsenal have been missing out on Champions League qualification for the last five years. They have a chance to finally put an end to their wait this season. The Gunners find themselves in a five-way battle for fourth place along with Manchester United, West Ham United, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ Nicolas Pepe looked sharp when he came on against Brentford. Smith Rowe was fantastic. Martinelli has been in superb form and will be fresh against Wolves. Players must be rewarded and picked on form to ensure competition and hunger at #Arsenal remains high for the run in! #afc Nicolas Pepe looked sharp when he came on against Brentford. Smith Rowe was fantastic. Martinelli has been in superb form and will be fresh against Wolves. Players must be rewarded and picked on form to ensure competition and hunger at #Arsenal remains high for the run in! #afc https://t.co/Y00Oa8lKIM

The Gunners are sixth at the moment with four points separating them from Manchester United. However, Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand.

It will be interesting to see which of the five clubs finally manage to finish fourth at the end of the season but Arsenal currently have the momentum.

