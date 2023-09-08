"He looked a player, but that’s gone now unfortunately" - Pundit claims 24-year-old Arsenal star might already be past his best

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has lambasted Arsenal forward Kai Havertz for his recent performances. The Englishman believes the German international is well past his prime, the peak of which was during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Burley also insists that Havertz did not make the right decision to join Chelsea. The pundit said (via HITC):

“I don’t know what to say about this boy. He’s clearly a talented player. I watched him play for Leverkusen and he looked a player, but that’s gone now unfortunately."

He added:

"There is a lot of scar tissue from his time at Chelsea, and there is some early scar tissue from his early performances at Arsenal. I keep hearing this time thing. How do you buy time when the results start to turn and Man City start charging away?”

Havertz has not had a great start to life in north London for Mikel Arteta's side. The former Bayer Leverkusen star is yet to get on the scoresheet for the Gunners after registering four Premier League appearances and one Community Shield appearance.

He has received a lot of criticism for his form at Arsenal during the start of the season as well as during the pre-season.

"Things are hard at the beginning" - Mikel Arteta makes odd comparison between Arsenal star's career and his love story with his wife

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made an odd comparison between Kai Havertz' football careeer and his love story with his wife. The Spanish boss addressed the German international's latest struggles and the criticism he has received over his form.

Arteta claims that things will be difficult for the former Chelsea star as he has completed a move to a new outfit this summer and will require time to adjust. The former Barcelona midfielder compared it to the first time he met his wife.

Arteta told Sky Sports:

“I said to Havertz: things are hard at the beginning. When I met my wife, at the beginning it was hard to conquer her. It was hard, I had to try and message her, and go, and go. And at the end when she says ‘yes, we can be together…’ it’s beautiful”.

He added:

"If she said yes on the first day then it’s not that great, so it’s good. I think the crowd was really good with him today.’

Explaining what the former Bayer Leverkusen star must do to turn things around at Arsenal, Arteta further stated:

"Being persistent and determined, I think that was it."

It remains to be seen whether Havertz can put on some better performances for the Gunners this term.