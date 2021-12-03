"He looked a threat" - Arteta picks out Arsenal star for praise after 3-2 defeat against Manchester United 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli following the Gunners' 3-2 loss at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Martinelli started for Arsenal in what was a riveting contest against the Red Devils. The match swung from one end to another with Manchester United ultimately bagging all three points.

Speaking about Martinelli's performance in the thriller, Arteta said:

"He looked a threat. He had a big chance in the first half, and he probably should have played on. He created assists, he worked extremely hard, and he had some really good moments – he looked a threat."

Arteta happy with Arsenal's progress in defeat against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta lamented the three goals Arsenal conceded last night, but praised his young side for faring better than they did against Liverpool in November. The north London club were battered 4-0 at Anfield last month. In this regard, Arteta stated:

"It is what it is. If you concede three goals at Old Trafford it is difficult to get a result. I was disappointed with the goals that we conceded But we’ve come a long way since the game at Anfield. We were able to maintain higher periods for longer."

He added:

"‘When we were in control we had a better structure and created chances. When it was 2-2 we needed to build momentum to get the win. There were a lot of things that I liked In the game. I liked the behaviour of individuals."

The Arsenal coach admitted he expected to get something out of the game, especially after scoring twice at Old Trafford. The Spaniard said:

"When you score two goals at Old Trafford you expect to get something from the game and that is a regret, but that is our fault. When you see the game you would say we deserved more but that is what happens against this quality of opponent."

Arsenal and Manchester United have made a mixed start to the season

The two English heavyweights have been unable to stamp their authority in the Premier League in recent years. Both Arsenal and Manchester United invested heavily in the summer market, but have failed to make inroads into the league.

They have gone through bad patches and are currently placed fifth (Arsenal) and seventh (Manchester United) in the league table. Arsenal are working on a new project under Mikel Arteta, who has chosen to focus on building a young team at the Emirates. Manchester United, meanwhile, have appointed a new boss in Ralf Rangnick this month.

