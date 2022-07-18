"He is looking really really good" - Victor Lindelof singles out Manchester United player for praise after impressive displays in training and pre-season 

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on new signing Tyrell Malacia after his impressive performances in training and the club's pre-season friendly victories over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory. The 22-year-old was the first signing of Erik ten Hag's era at Old Trafford, joining the Red Devils from Feyenoord in a deal worth €15 million this summer.

Malacia made 50 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions last season, helping the Dutch giants finish third in the Eredivisie table and reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League. His performances attracted the attention of Manchester United, who are currently undergoing a rebuild under the guidance of Ten Hag.

Malacia enjoyed an impressive start to life with United as he helped the club maintain second-half clean sheets against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory after coming on as a substitute in both games. He is expected to provide stiff competition to England international Luke Shaw for a place in Ten Hag's starting line-up next season.

Lindelof has been mighty impressed with what he has seen so far from the youngster and is looking forward to training with him more. He told United's official website:

"He's been great. I've talked to him a little bit, and he seems like a great guy, and I think he's going to fit right in with the squad with all of the guys. I'm looking forward to training with him more and working with him, but he is looking really really good."

Malacia has made 136 appearances across competitions for Feyenoord, contributing directly to 14 goals. He is likely to be given the chance to start in at least one of the club's remaining pre-season friendlies. Manchester United will play Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Rayo Vallecano before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Alex Telles could leave Manchester United this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Alex Telles has been Manchester United's second-choice left-back behind Luke Shaw since joining the club from Porto in 2020. He has gone on to make 50 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, contributing directly to nine goals.

The Brazilian enjoyed an extended run in the club's starting line-up during the second half of last season as Luke Shaw was ruled out of action due to injuries and illness. Telles produced a couple of good performances, but lacked consistency and defensive discipline.

He is therefore likely to be behind Shaw and Malacia in the pecking order at Old Trafford next season. As per the Manchester Evening News, the 29-year-old could return to his former club Porto before the close of the summer transfer window.

