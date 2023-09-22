"He is looking sharp" - Alan Shearer makes claim about 26-year-old Arsenal star

Alan Shearer has said that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is looking 'sharp' once again after his recent bouts with injury.

Jesus injured his knee on international duty in December, which prompted Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January this year. At the beginning of the season, the Brazilian was once again sidelined for a brief period after undergoing knee surgery.

Jesus has since returned to first-team action and featured in all of his team's last four games across competitions. He was handed his first start of the season in the UEFA Champions League group-stage opener against PSV Eindhoven on 20 September.

The former Manchester City striker put his name on the scoresheet in the 38th minute after his team ran out 4-0 winners at the Emirates. After the game, Shearer told 'The Rest is Football' podcast (h/t HITC):

"He is back, he is looking sharp, he is looking fresh, and I think Arsenal have got a really, really good squad."

Since his £45 million transfer from Manchester City last year, Jesus has registered 13 goals and eight assists in 37 games for his new club. The addition of Trossard and the emergence of Eddie Nketiah as a first-team player has made the 26-year-old's starting spot uncertain.

Mikel Arteta cherishes 'beautiful night' for Arsenal against PSV

Mikel Arteta was buzzing after Arsenal's 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven in north London.

It marked the north London giants' first Champions League game since March 2017, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last-16. After the match, Arteta was asked if it was the 'perfect night' for his team.

The Spanish tactician replied, via the club's official website:

"It was a beautiful night. Obviously after such a long time, we wanted to produce the right performance to try to win the game, and it was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music, everyone was getting a bit emotional before it.

"We showed especially in both boxes today we were exceptional and that was the difference in the game I think."

The Gunners are currently unbeaten in their seven games across competitions this season. They started the campaign with an FA Community Shield win on penalties against Manchester City.

In the Premier League, Arteta's side sit fourth with 13 points from five games — two less than the defending champions.