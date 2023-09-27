"He looks about 24 or 25" – John Aldridge admits being surprised by 'work in progress' Liverpool star's age

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has expressed his shock at Ryan Gravenberch's age due to his considerable physicality and fine maturity.

Gravenberch, 21, secured a permanent switch to the Reds from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of £34 million on the summer deadline day. He reportedly forced his way out of the Bundesliga giants after starting just six of his 34 appearances at Thomas Tuchel's side.

Since joining Liverpool, the 11-cap Netherlands international has impressed in his initial outings. He has featured in three games across competitions, assisting once in a UEFA Europa League start last week.

In his column on Liverpool Echo, Aldridge claimed that Gravenberch will be expected to play in the Reds' EFL Cup contest against Leicester City this Wednesday. He also shared his thoughts on the player, writing:

"Gravenberch will probably play, which I'm excited to see after his contribution in the Europa League. Again, he's just one of those who needs to get his confidence back. He's a work in progress and the manager is going to work with him to get him stronger with more self-belief."

Highlighting how the midfielder looks older than he actually is, Aldridge added:

"He looks like he's got massive potential and only 21 years old! I didn't realize that. You're looking at him and he looks about 24 or 25, the stature of him. So he's another player who will get better and better."

Liverpool's Pep Lijnders provides update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's return from injury

Speaking to club media, Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to first-team training after recovering from his latest injury this week. He elaborated:

"Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession with the counter-pressing, but he was outstanding. You see him instantly, of course. He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready [to face Leicester City]."

The Reds have been without Alexander-Arnold's services since their 3-1 Premier League home win against Aston Villa on September 3. They lost their vice-captain to a hamstring problem during the encounter.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has contributed one assist in four matches for Liverpool this season, missing their last three games across competitions. He could play against Leicester City depending on his match fitness.

In Alexander-Arnold's absence, Joe Gomez has played at right-back. He is likely to retain his spot in the Reds' cup game against the Foxes.