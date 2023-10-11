"He looks capable, he's quick, good in the air, huge" - Pundit urges Jurgen Klopp to give Liverpool star a 'good run of games'

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has urged manager Jurgen Klopp to offer more game time to striker Darwin Nunez this season.

Murphy reckons the Uruguayan striker has proven himself worthy of a regular start in the starting XI this term, telling talkSPORT:

"I really like what I see (when I watch Nunez). I've been calling for a while now to give him a really good run of games because any young striker who is trying to build his confidence and his standing at a football club needs a good run of games."

Nunez will score 20 goals a season and that Klopp's best team is with the Uruguay international spearheading the front three, added the Englishman:

"He will score goals. He is (going to miss chances too), but if he plays all the time, will he get you 20 goals? I think he would. I think he will. He looks capable.

"He's quick, good in the air, huge. Look, Liverpool have got good options in attacking areas. When you play the best teams, him down the middle with (Luis) Diaz and (Mohamed) Salah right and left is the way I'd be playing."

Klopp has preferred Cody Gakpo over Nunez this season, with the former making five Premier League starts while the former Benfica attacker has made only three. Urging Klopp to drop Gakpo in favour of Nunez, Murphy added:

"Not Gakpo, and I like Gakpo but I always look at it like this - if you're a centre-back for Man City, Man U, Tottenham, Arsenal, and you see the Liverpool team sheet with Gakpo playing or Nunez playing, Nunez (worries you more)."

Despite making only three Liverpool starts in the top tier this season, Nunez has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven appearances.

"Difficult to say" - Pundit picks Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as his GOAT Premier League player

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah. Enrique believes the Egyptian forward is the best winger to grace the Premier League.

In recent years, many have debated Salah's and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard's greatness. Now that the Belgian forward has announced his retirement, the debate has resurfaced.

Enrique has now given his two cents on the same. While acknowledging that the Premier League has seen a host of talented forwards, the Spaniard reserved special praise for Salah.

When asked whom he believes is the greatest-ever winger in the English league, Enrique

"Difficult to say mate because is been to many good ones, but I will 100% put Salah up there with the best."