“He looks very comfortable” – Argentina star talks about Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico has said that Lionel Messi looks 'very comfortable' with the national team after their Finalissima victory over Italy.

La Albiceleste won another international trophy after seeing off the European champions 3-0 at Wembley on Wednesday (June 1) with Messi at the heart of it. He bagged two assists on the night, setting up Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, while Angel Di Maria was also on target for the Copa America holders.

The 34-year-old was also given the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine display and Tagliafico has now stated that he looks settled in with the national team.

Speaking to Que T'hi Jugues, he said:

"Leo is in a very good moment, in the national team he looks very comfortable."

Messi endured a difficult first-year with Paris Saint-Germain after joining from Barcelona last year. He netted just six goals in Ligue 1 and was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

However, he lifted the league title, and following a mini-break, has is now back with the national team for international commitments.

Going from his performance at Wembley against Italy, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is shaping up well for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is likely going to be his final appearance in the competition and will be aiming to mark his swansong by lifting the trophy.

Argentina will continue their preparations for the same with a pair of friendlies against Estonia and arch-rivals Brazil over the next week.

Lionel Messi wins his second international trophy with Argentina

Argentina ended their long trophy drought by winning the Copa America last year, their first major silverware since winning the competition in 1993.

Messi played a central role with four goals and five assists, winning the Golden Boot as well as the best player award for his exploits.

Now, he's backed it up with another title in the shape of Finalissima, a one-off game between Argentina and Italy, the reigning European champions.

The legitimacy of the competition, which was played for the first time in 29 years, is widely debated by fans, but FIFA officially recognizes it.

