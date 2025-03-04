"He looks fearful on the pitch" - Rio Ferdinand names one Manchester United star who has been 'so off it and so bad recently'

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has called out forward Rasmus Hojlund amid his poor form this season. He said that the 22-year-old looks fearful on the pitch but has performed 'so bad recently' under Rubem Amorim.

Ferdinand's comments about the Denmark international come after his poor performance during United's Fifth Round FA Cup elimination by Fulham on Sunday, February 2. Hojlund was named in the starting XI to face the Cottagers but was replaced with teenager Chido Obi in the 68th minute.

Reacting to the club's elimination on his Youtube Channel, Ferdinand lauded Obi for making an impact after coming on against Fulham. He highlighted that he was impressed with the 17-year-old's performance, largely due to Hojlund's recent poor displays.

He said (via Metro):

"That result killed me. I was on the floor. This United side can’t create chances, they can’t score goals. It’s a joke."

Ferdinand continued:

"For me, because Hojlund has been so off it and so bad recently, when you saw that kid [Obi-Martin] come on, everyone got excited with the little things. It was refreshing to see from a kid that young. Hojlund looks fearful on the pitch."

"Chido is still rough around the edges and you’d expect that given his age. But what I have no doubt about is that he will get chances. I watched him against my two boys and the way he played against Fulham was exact the same. The ball falls and he’s there," he added.

Rasmus Holjud has yet to justify the reported £72 million Manchester United paid Atalanta in 2023 for his services. This season, he has managed just two goals in 22 league outings. In 35 games across competitions this term, the Danish striker has registered seven goals and an assist.

Former Manchester United striker speaks about Rasmus Hojlund's struggles at the club

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has offered his two cents about Rasmus Hojlund's struggles at Old Trafford. He opined that the team's inability to create chances and the unavailability of a role model have made it difficult for the young striker to flourish.

"I think with Rasmus Hojlund, it’s been really tough for him, maybe even tougher due to the fact that he’s a young man going into United," Cole said while speaking to OLBG.

"Manchester United are not creating many chances, not scoring many goals, and really being thrust on the deep end, especially when you’ve got no experts to be able to play with and guide you through it," he added.

Cole, however, lauded Hojlund's work rate, saying:

"I’d also find it tough in that position and I think the positive with Rasmus is he works his socks off. He works extremely hard, never gives up and sometimes when you’re in that position you just need that little bit of luck. Fingers crossed he’ll be able to get that soon."

Hojlund has registered 23 goals and three assists in 78 appearances for Manchester United since his move to Old Trafford from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.

