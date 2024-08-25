“He looks fit, he looks hungry" - Pundit heaps praise on 'incredible' Liverpool superstar following 2-0 Brentford win

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was at the receiving end of praise from pundit Paul Robinson following his display in the win over Brentford. The Reds continued their fine start to life under Arne Slot with a comfortable 2-0 win in his first home game in charge.

Salah was touted for a move away from Anfield after the exit of former manager Jürgen Klopp at the end of the 2023-24 season. The forward struggled for parts of Klopp's final season in charge, despite scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 league games.

Pundit Paul Robinson spoke on BBC Radio Five Live about the 32-year-old forward, praising his role in the Liverpool team and his continued hunger.

“Mo Salah looks really lively, I think in pre-season, he was the best I’ve seen him looking for a long, long time."

“He looks fit, he looks hungry, somebody at 32 years old to have the energy and enthusiasm, athleticism that he’s got, he’s such a huge part of this Liverpool team, you look at his numbers every single year, it’s incredible.”

Salah scored his side's second goal in their league opener against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last weekend. The former Chelsea man repeated the trick against Brentford, having also started the move that got them their first goal.

Arne Slot gave Salah a deserved rest against the Bees, taking him off for youngster Harvey Elliott in the 83rd minute of the encounter. The Egyptian star has now scored 213 goals and provided 90 assists in 351 matches for Liverpool.

Arne Slot achieves impressive Liverpool record in win over Brentford

Liverpool boss Arne Slot continued his impressive start to life in charge of the Reds as his side claimed a 2-0 win over Brentford. The former Feyenoord manager carved out a piece of Reds' history for himself in the game at Anfield.

Slot saw his side score once in either half through Colombian star Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to extend their 100% start to the campaign. Having kept a clean sheet in the first game against Ipswich, the Reds kept a second one of the season against the Bees.

Arne Slot became the third Reds boss overall and the first since Graeme Souness in 1991 to win their first two league games in charge. The Dutch manager will look to make it three wins out of three when his side face Manchester United next weekend.

