“He looks good” – Paul Scholes names surprise Premier League manager as candidate to become permanent boss at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes considers Premier League manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as the ideal candidate to become the team's new permanent manager.

Hasenhuttl is currently the manager of Southampton but was the boss at RB Leipzig when Ralf Rangnick was the director at the Bundesliga club. Paul Scholes believes Hasenhuttl has all the pedigree to succeed at Manchester United.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Express), the former player-turned-pundit said the following in regards to the Southampton boss:

"Watching that interview, there is a closeness between them. As a sporting director, he was the right choice at the right time for Leipzig - he did brilliantly - and I've always liked him. I've always thought the football he plays at Southampton with not the best squad. His teams have been good to watch. I think it comes across really well."

He added:

"This would be a different kind of pressure; I think people around this club, and fans especially, are thinking more of possibly Pochettino or an Antonio Conte and what people have been at the bigger clubs. The more I think about it, I don't think it would be a bad thing. The way he goes about his business, he looks good."

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the current season. The Red Devils are looking to name a permanent manager in the summer.

Various names have been linked with the vacant dugout at Old Trafford. Some of the managers linked with the vacancy include the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag.

Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived in the Premier League as Southampton manager back in 2018. Under the Austrian manager, the Saints have finished as high as 11th in the league. As things stand Southampton are currently 10th in the Premier League following their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in mid-week.

Manchester United face a tough battle to finish inside the the top four of the Premier League

Manchester United are currently fighting West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Prior to their game against Southampton on Saturday, Manchester United were sixth in the standings, having accumulated 39 points from 23 matches. Arsenal are currently level on points with them and have a game in hand as well.

It is worth mentioning that United need a top-four finish in the Premier League to attract the best manager and the best players in the summer. A Champions League berth will also be required to keep their star players at the club ahead of next season.

