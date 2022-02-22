"He looks like a proper leader" - Darren Bent names 4 Arsenal stars who could be captain ahead of Martin Odegaard

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes there are as many as four candidates better suited for the Arsenal captaincy ahead of Martin Odegaard. The England international insists that Alexandre Lacazette should be retained as the skipper if he stays at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Bent has claimed that the Frenchman looks like a natural leader and should remain the captain if he stays at the club even if he does not play on a weekly basis. However, the Frenchman looks destined to leave the north London club in the summer with his deal set to expire. Bent told talkSPORT as quoted by HITC Sport:

“That’s the problem with Arsenal. If Lacazette signs a new contract and stays, then he has to have the armband. Even if he doesn’t play as much. I think as club captain, he looks like a proper leader. The players look like they enjoy playing with Lacazette as well."

Bent, who is a boyhood Gunners fan, claims that he is not sure that Odegaard should be handed the armband amid speculation that the Norwegian is being considered for the role.

The 38-year-old believes that Thomas Partey, Ben White and Kieran Tierney should all be considered for the captaincy ahead of the former Real Madrid midfielder. Bent added:

“Odegaard, I like him. But is he the most vocal? I am not quite sure. Then you start looking around the Arsenal dressing room. Thomas Partey, if he can stay fit, potentially. Ben White would be the one or Tierney. There would be a couple before Odegaard.”

Arsenal have had issues with their captains in recent times

The Gunners have had issues with almost every skipper at the club in recent times and must make a well-thought decision regarding their next captain. The last two captains Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka were both stripped off the armband.

Former club captains Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Laurent Koscielny also engineered exits from the club in an ugly fashion.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is the Arsenal captaincy cursed?! 🤔



Gallas - Axed

Fabregas - Forced exit

RVP - Forced exit

Koscielny - Forced exit

Xhaka - Axed

Aubameyang - Axed Is the Arsenal captaincy cursed?! 🤔 Gallas - AxedFabregas - Forced exitRVP - Forced exitKoscielny - Forced exitXhaka - AxedAubameyang - Axed https://t.co/XXRSEAAYEY

The likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Per Mertesacker were both excellent defenders but had terrible luck with injuries after being handed the armband.

There seems to be a curse going on with the armband and whoever takes it, will have to carry the baggage further down the road.

Arsenal have a very young core group of players at the moment who have not been at the club for too long. Odegaard, being the skipper of Norway, will surely be a candidate for the captaincy. However, Kieran Tierney will arguably be the best fit for the role.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar