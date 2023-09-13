“He looks like a star" - La Liga president Javier Tebas hails Barcelona star following his performances on international duty

La Liga president Javier Tebas was full of praise for Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal after his impressive showing for Spain in his international debut. Tebas referred to the teenager as a star in an interview with Diario A/S after the conclusion of the international break.

Yamal came into prominence at the tail end of last season when he made his debut for Barcelona aged just 15. Now 16 years old, the youngster has taken his first-team opportunity with both hands at his club. His performances for Barcelona this season earned him his maiden call-up to Spain's national team.

The Barcelona youngster made his debut off the bench in Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi. The 16-year-old replaced a stricken Marco Asensio in the first half of the encounter, making history. By stepping on the pitch in a rainy Tbilisi, Yamal became the youngest debutant in Spain's history, breaking the record previously held by Gavi.

Yamal was not done breaking records as he etched his name further into Spanish football history with a clinical finish to round off the scoring. The teenager took his goal with the precision of a battle-hardened veteran, becoming his country's youngest goalscorer.

Tebas was so impressed by Yamal's contribution that he likened him to Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. The president referred to him as being more than a good player.

“He looks like a star. There are good players and then there are stars. And he is in line to be a star. I already said it about Vinicius”

The teenager has been the talk of Spain after his initial showing for La Roja. Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez referred to him as a top talent who needs the right environment to thrive.

“We have to let him play. You have to take care of his environment so that he doesn’t go astray. He is on the right path and he can be a cracker".

Barcelona have world-beater in Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have brought through multiple young talents from their La Masia academy in recent years. The likes of Ansu Fati, Gavi, Alejandro Balde have caught the eye in recent seasons, and Yamal has now made his mark.

Yamal's rise has been stratospheric at Barcelona, having impressed for multiple age groups. The youngster played for Spain's U-17s at the U-17 Euros earlier this summer. He was one of the youngest players at the tournament and finished as joint-top scorer with four goals.

The youngster has received a great amount of trust from manager Xavi, featuring four times in the league, registering two assists.