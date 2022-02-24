“He looks like he wants to walk away” – Shay Given feels Antonio Conte could be angling towards Spurs exit in favor of Manchester United job

Newcastle United legend Shay Given believes Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte could join fellow Premier League club Manchester United.

He expressed this based on Conte's statement after Spurs' 1-0 loss against Burnley on Thursday. Hinting towards a possible exit after just one season as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Conte said:

"It’s not right to continue this way."

Spurs have now lost four out of their last five games.

Burnley held their fort and managed to secure all three points against Tottenham, thanks to a 71st-minute strike by Ben Mee. Conte took over the job at Tottenham in November after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

He waited till the very end as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-Manchester United situation kept evolving. The Italian manager was rumored to be heading towards Old Trafford but eventually joined Tottenham in late November 2021.

In an exclusive conversation with talkSPORT, Given expressed that the Italian manager could be the next manager at Old Trafford. He said:

“My concern is, has he got something else lined up? For a manager that’s reportedly on £15million a year, which is a massive contract, he looks like he wants to walk away from this to be honest with you. When you come out with comments like that last night it looks like he’s itching to get away from the place.''

Further into the conversation Given said Conte would be a perfect fit for Manchester United. He added:

“And then we talked about Man United, I just think there’s a perfect fit there. “Maybe, just maybe, someone from the red side of Manchester will be in contact with him because it feels like Man United need a character like him that’s really strong to sort that dressing room out.”

Tottenham Hotspur sit in eighth position, seven points behind Manchester United, who hold on to their fourth position in the table by a narrow margin.

Manchester United, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur's home ground could be the new host of the Champions League final this year

As per recent developments following the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Manchester United, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur could host the Champions League final this year.

nyti.ms/3JSqhKS UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, decided to strip St. Petersburg, Russia, of the right to host the Champions League final, the biggest club game of the year, after Russia invaded Ukraine. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, decided to strip St. Petersburg, Russia, of the right to host the Champions League final, the biggest club game of the year, after Russia invaded Ukraine.nyti.ms/3JSqhKS

The governing body of the elite European club tournament convened an emergency meeting. They decided to put off Russia's St. Petersburg as the host for this year's final.

However, no official statement has come out regarding the new venue. Speculation is rife suggesting Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley or the Emirates Stadium could be the new venue.

Edited by Aditya Singh