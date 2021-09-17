"He looks lost" – Dimitar Berbatov claims Manchester United star could be sold soon

Dimitar Berbatov believes Donny van de Beek is running out of time at Manchester United. The former Red Devils star claims the Dutchman looks lost at the club but hopes he gets a proper chance at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek has had a tough time at Manchester United since joining them last summer. The Dutchman has hardly started games and majorly makes substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Dimitar Berbatov says it's ridiculous to suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job could be under threat.

In his latest exclusive column he talks:

🇨🇭 Defeat in Bern

🔴 Lingard & Van de Beek

#UCL contenders

🤔 Kane distracted



Manchester United stunned fans with a move for Danny van de Beek last summer, but the Dutchman has never had a chance to prove himself. Dimitar Berbatov believes the club made a mistake in signing the Ajax star but hopes he gets a chance soon. He told Betfair:

"Donny van de Beek looks lost. The midfielder is running out of time to save his United career. He started against Young Boys but was substituted at half-time. This has been the story of his time at the club. If he plays, he's brought off. If he comes on, he gets 10 minutes. He never gets the chance to settle and show what he can do. It's just not working out for Van de Beek. It's a pity because United paid big money for him. But this is what happens when you spend money just to satisfy your fans. I still hope he gets a proper chance but it is going to be very difficult for him and the club may decide to cut their losses, if they can."

Dimitar Berbatov backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure once again after Manchester United lost to the Young Boys on Tuesday night in the Champions League. A section of fans are calling for the sack, but Dimitar Berbatov believes one defeat does not change anything. He told Betfair:

"Is Solskjaer's job at risk after the defeat in Switzerland? Come on, you can't be serious. United have played four games in the Premier League and won three of them. One defeat in the Champions League does not put Ole's job in jeopardy. I don't see any point in discussing Solskjaer's future so early in the season."

Manchester United take on West Ham United twice in the next six days – Sunday in the Premier League and Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

