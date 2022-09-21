"He looks a really good player by the way" - Rio Ferdinand impressed by Arsenal star after his brilliant performance against Brentford 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Arsenal attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira following his performance against Brentford, calling him a fantastic player.

Arsenal squared off against Brentford on matchday seven of the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign on Sunday (September 18). The Gunners came away with a 3-0 win, with Vieira popping up with the third goal of the match.

Vieira, who made his first league start for the Gunners against Brentford, latched onto a Bukayo Saka pass, looked up, and curled the ball home with a left-footed strike. The 49th-minute goal left Ferdinand mighty impressed, with the Englishman taking time out to praise the Portuguese’s well-taken goal. On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said (via TheBootRoom):

“Vieira’s goal, wow. Vieira’s goal was top. Lovely goal. He looks a really good player, by the way, good signing.”

Vieira, who joined the club from Porto for a €35 million fee in July 2017, has thus far featured in three games for Arsenal this season across competitions, scoring once.

Bukayo Saka impresses in Arsenal’s comfortable win over Brentford

At only 21, Bukayo Saka has emerged as a respected leader in north London. The England international regularly finds a way to get involved in his team’s build-up play and has developed a habit of popping up with important goals and assists. Saka is a formidable presence down the right flank, regularly using his pace and tricks to get the better of defenders.

Saka’s skillset was on full display in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday. He popped up with two assists against the Bees, setting up William Saliba and Vieira respectively. Saliba’s goal came in the 17th minute, with Saka perfectly finding the defender from a corner. Four minutes into the second half, Saka passed the ball to Vieira inside the box and the new signing took care of the rest.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Three years ago today, 18-year old Bukayo Saka introduced himself to the world with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Three years ago today, 18-year old Bukayo Saka introduced himself to the world with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. https://t.co/bN5WOxWGjC

In addition to the assists, Saka made three key passes, won a couple of duels, and attained 93% passing accuracy (40 passes).

Over the course of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Saka has featured in seven games, scoring once and claiming four assists. The winger is yet to open his goalscoring account in the Europa League this season (one appearance).

