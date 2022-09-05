"He looks settled, happy in his mindset" – Roy Keane singles out Manchester United star for praise after win over Arsenal

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has heaped praise on star forward Marcus Rashford for his match-winning performance in his team's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 4.

Rashford, 24, helped the Red Devils register their fourth win on the trot with two goals and an assist against Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday. He assisted Antony's opening goal in the first half and then sealed the victory with a nine-minute brace after the break.

Bouncing back from his disappointing 2021-22 campaign, Rashford has found a new lease of life under new boss Erik ten Hag. He has been utilized as the main striker in a 4-2-3-1 system in Manchester United's last four Premier League matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Mirror), Keane lauded Rashford and pinpointed the reasons behind his resurgence. He said:

"Hunger, desire, decision-making [and] stretching teams. He needs to improve on his hold-up play, he had a full pre-season with the club – different to last summer – he looks settled, happy in his mindset. When Marcus is at [his best], he is a handful."

He continued:

"When he stretches teams he is a good, good player. Today, Marcus was brilliant. I was tough on him over the last year or two and needs to be more consistent but today, fantastic."

Analyzing the Red Devils' recent win, Keane added:

"A hugely important win for Manchester United, I think what I like from this team over the last couple of weeks is the spirit, the personality in the team. Second half they played on the counter-attack, they were clinical, could've scored a few more goals, few big wins for the club, the momentum's coming back, the feel-good factors there, the fans are buzzing. It’s a good day for them."

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 12 points. The club will next host Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on Thursday (September 8).

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Amazing support from the first to last minute! We go again on Thursday. Amazing support from the first to last minute! We go again on Thursday. 🔴 https://t.co/0T5TESUz0w

Marcus Rashford comments on Manchester United's win against Arsenal

Marcus Rashford, who bagged his first brace since December 2020 on Sunday, has lauded his team's "togetherness" after Manchester United's 3-1 victory against Arsenal. He said (via Mirror):

"We showed up, we stood up to the challenge, we can be proud of ourselves. Togetherness for me, you only win these types of games when you're in a team and we showed in the last few games, being 1-0 up that we can see a game out."

Speaking about his goals, he added:

"It's a great feeling, you do miss it as a player. Hopefully I can stay fit, stay healthy and keeping performances out like that."

Rashford, who netted just five goals last time around, has already contributed three goals and two assists this season.

