“He looks stronger” – Paul Scholes names Manchester United star who can take ‘mantle’ off Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named Marcus Rashford as the player who can fill Cristiano Ronaldo's boots at the club.

Rashford has been in stunning form for the Red Devils this season, scoring 15 goals and has provided six assists in 25 games so far. He scored an 82nd-minute winner against Manchester City as the Red Devils secured a 2-1 win on January 13.

Speaking about the forward, Scholes said on BT Sport (via Eurosport):

“His physique, he looks stronger, he looks more powerful, almost in the Cristiano mould. Doing stuff like this, it’s like he’s taken that mantle off Cristiano, of being that match-winner."

He added:

“He’s done it for a shorter period of time, can he go on? A new manager has helped with a bit more discipline. We saw what happened a few weeks ago and he knows he can’t do that."

He further added that while Rashford is yet to reach Ronaldo's level, he has the potential to do so. Scholes added:

“The way he’s going, he has become a match winner. Not yet like Cristiano, it’s too early to say but I think there is potential there.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also showered praise on Rashford, saying:

“He looks like a different beast. He looks like he is growing into his frame now and turning into a man.

“I’ve watched a few games recently and he looks like the oldest kid in the playground at times. That is testament to being fully fit, also the work going on behind the scenes with him and a manager who looks like he has good, strong belief in him."

Ferdinand continued:

“His mindset… it is one of the big things. He looks more aggressive, more on it and ‘I am the man. No one is taking the spotlight, I am that guy’. He has done it over eight games, we want to see it over a season and then beyond. The vein of form he is in now, he is up there with the best of them right now.”

Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure left a void in Manchester United's attack. Erik ten Hag's team, however, have signed the Portuguese's replacement.

Wout Weghorst has arrived at the club on loan from Burnley. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr FC.

Weghorst was on loan at Besiktas following Burnley's relegation after the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils reportedly paid the Turkish club £2.5 million to cut short the Dutch striker's loan.

