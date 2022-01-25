"He looks untouchable" - Paul Robinson names Manchester United star who has 'come to the fore' under Ralf Rangnick 

Former England international Paul Robinson has hailed Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot for his brilliant performance for Manchester United. Robinson claimed Ralf Rangnick has transformed Dalot since taking up the interim managerial role at Old Trafford in November.

Stretty News @StrettyNews

It makes you question why he was left out so often by Ole.” #MUFC strettynews.com/2022/01/25/for… Paul Robinson on Diogo Dalot 🗣 “He was brilliant at the weekend. Dalot is one of the big pluses for them at the moment. He looks untouchable, a different player to what he was.It makes you question why he was left out so often by Ole.” Paul Robinson on Diogo Dalot 🗣 “He was brilliant at the weekend. Dalot is one of the big pluses for them at the moment. He looks untouchable, a different player to what he was.It makes you question why he was left out so often by Ole.” 🇵🇹 #MUFC strettynews.com/2022/01/25/for…

The former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper believes Dalot is 'untouchable' in the current setup for Manchester United. The Portuguese gave an exceptional performance in Saturday's late 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Robinson questioned why former manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer did not use Dalot the way Rangnick had done.

He said:

“He was brilliant at the weekend. I still don’t know where Man United are at. They needed a stoppage-time winner to beat West Ham at home. United should be beating West Ham comfortably at home. It should be a banker. It is not the case anymore though.''

Speaking of Dalot's turnaround under the management of Ralf Rangnick, Robinson said:

“Dalot is one of the big pluses for them at the moment. He’s massively in the equation under the new manager. He looks untouchable, a different player to what he was. “It makes you question why he was left out so often by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

The 22-year-old right-back has made 32 Premier League appearances to his name since his arrival at Manchester United in 2018. The Red Devils signed Dalot from Portuguese club Porto on a five-year contract worth £19 million.

Dalot spent a year-long loan stint at AC Milan during the 2020-21 season, featuring for the Italian club in 21 matches.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



• 50 ball recoveries [🥈]

• 13 tackles won [🥇]

• 12 interceptions [🥇]



Decent numbers for an “attacking full-back.” Diogo Dalot in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick [Man Utd outfield rank]:• 50 ball recoveries [🥈]• 13 tackles won [🥇]• 12 interceptions [🥇]Decent numbers for an “attacking full-back.” Diogo Dalot in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick [Man Utd outfield rank]:• 50 ball recoveries [🥈]• 13 tackles won [🥇]• 12 interceptions [🥇]Decent numbers for an “attacking full-back.” 😅👏🇵🇹 https://t.co/tR7RSbNkFH

Christian Fuchs insists Manchester United fans to show patience with Ralf Rangnick

Christian Fuchs has insisted United fans have patience with Ralf Rangnick and believes he can turn things around at the English club. Fuchs believes Manchester United's levels have dropped in the league. It will take some time for any manager to understand the situation and instill his system at the club.

He said:

“He’s a great man. It’s always difficult at a club like ManUnited when nothing counts other than winning. People cannot just assume that a manager can come in and be at the top of the league the next day. It doesn’t work like that.''

He further added:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Man United’s performances have dipped now for a couple of years so you can’t just assume that one person is going to come in and fix everything overnight. It’s a process.”

Edited by Aditya Singh