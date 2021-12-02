"He cannot lose the rest of his game" - Arteta warns Arsenal star ahead of Premier League clash against Manchester United 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still looking to rediscover his best form after his sub-par performances in the 2020-21 season for Arsenal. Aubemeyang was often deployed out on the left wing last campaign and was unable to replicate his form from previous seasons.

Having been restored to his usual duties this season, the Gabon international has once again begun looking like his former self. Aubameyang started the season with a bang, scoring the lone goal against Norwich City and opening the scoring against Crystal Palace.

He also ran riot against Tottenham in the north London derby at the start of the season. The Arsenal star, though, has now been unable to score in four consecutive games. This will be of major concern for the Gunners as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight (December 2).

Aubameyang has been unable to score away from home since May 2021. However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked him to stay positive and not let this string of poor performances have a negative impact on his game. Arteta believes Aubameyang is still on the rise despite his recent performances.

Speaking about the striker's form, the Spaniard said:

“To put the ball in the net or not can be a difference of millimetres or by a second and Auba hasn’t lost that capacity. What he cannot lose is the rest of his game. He cannot think, ‘I’m going to do a little bit less of that now to score more goals.’ Our front players have to put people on the ball under pressure every single time.”

"It was a tricky one" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the decision to stick with Nuno Tavares over Kieran Tierney

Going into the match against Manchester United, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will definitely get another opportunity to impress for the Gunners. However, Arteta has another big decision to make in the left-back spot.

The Arsenal boss will have to take a call on Kieran Tierney replacing Nuno Tavares, who has started the last five matches for Arsenal. Tavares made some high-profile errors in the Gunners' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, but has kept his place in the team.

Speaking about the decision to stick with Tavares, Arteta said:

“It was a tricky one. We had to be very careful with the message we send. I encourage them to play with courage, to take risks and make decisions and play on the front foot. And if they make a mistake, you have to show your trust in them to build confidence and resilience.”

The Arsenal boss concluded:

“It’s not only for the player who is playing, but also the player who is not playing has to understand that part of that decision is to support.”

As things stand, it looks like Tavares will start ahead of Tierney against Manchester United.

