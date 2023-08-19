“He loses it” – Paul Merson points finger at Liverpool star for Bournemouth goal despite Reds’ 3-1 win

Football pundit Paul Merson believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was at fault for his team conceding the opening goal in the match against Bournemouth. Jurgen Klopp's men found themselves a goal down within three minutes of kick-off in their 3-1 victory over the Cherries.

Philip Billing pounced on a poor touch from the England international, who was attempting to receive a pass in midfield. It was Antoine Semenyo who benefited eventually, scoring during the run of play.

Addressing the goal, Merson said (via Rousing The Kop):

"They’ve gone after Liverpool, completely gone after them, gone to close down from the front. They give away the ball cheaply, it falls to Solanke, he has a shot, it gets blocked, comes out to Semenyo and he drills it into the far corner. Alisson doesn’t move, it’s a great finish.

"But they lose the ball in midfield. Trent Alexander [Arnold], you know when he comes into the midfield, bad touch, he loses it to Billing. Solanke, good defending Robertson, but what a finish. What a start. They’ve really gone after Liverpool here."

Despite Bournemouth's fast start, it was the Merseyside outfit who ended up on the right side of the result. First-half goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah provided Liverpool the lead.

Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in the second half. However, the red card didn't prove much of an issue as Klopp's side added a third goal without reply after the break.

Jurgen Klopp asks fans not to sing his song during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly hit out at the Anfield crowd for singing his song during the club's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. With 15 minutes left on the clock, the German tactician gestured to the fans, requesting them to refrain from singing his chant.

Klopp has previously expressed his feelings to fans over the same issue. Speaking after last season's 4-3 victory over Tottenham, the Reds' boss had said (via talkSPORT):

"I have to say now, I love all of them but my song, don’t sing it. If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bars, wherever. Because it is always like it is closing the game. We are 3-0 up and I hear 'I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red'. It is not over!"

The former Borussia Dortmund manager seemingly has an issue with fans singing the song during an ongoing game. The Merseyside outfit have now registered their first victory of the new Premier League season.