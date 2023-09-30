"He is losing the ball too much" - Martin Keown claims Jurgen Klopp is not using 'great player' at Liverpool in the right position

Arsenal legend Martin Keown reckons Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not playing Alexis Mac Allister in the correct position. Keown said that the Argentina international needs to play either in central or attacking midfield.

Klopp has largely used the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as a defensive midfielder this season. Keown says that Mac Allister is too prone to being dispossessed in the middle of the park.

The former Arsenal star said on talkSPORT (as quoted by Empire of the Kop):

“I think he is a great player, but I am not sure he’s playing in the right role. As wonderful as he is, he is losing the ball too much in that (defensive midfield) area.”

The Reds secured Mac Allister's services from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for around £35 million. The Argentine midfielder's stock rose exponentially after his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his side achieve the pinnacle of international glory.

He featured in all but one game of La Albiceleste's victorious campaign, scoring one goal and providing an assist. Mac Allister has registered six Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, recording one assist.

Keown's claims may be right, given the Argentine's attacking prowess that was on display in Qatar, as he's yet to score for the Merseyside outfit this season.

It remains to be seen whether the former Brighton star features in his natural position this term.

"I think they can get it done" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Tottenham vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has backed Tottenham Hotspur to secure a home win in their Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday (September 30).

The Bulgarian, while acknowledging the Reds' strength going forward with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, believes his former club can secure all three points this weekend. Berbatov told METRO:

"I think it’ll be a tough game, and Spurs need to be ready and take chances. Liverpool have serious attacking power. Look at Nunez, Salah, and others. Both teams have players who can score goals. Spurs need to take chances and not let their guard down when or if they concede. I think they can get it done. Prediction 2-1."

Liverpool are third in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City (18), who lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The Reds will go top if they win at Spurs later in the day.