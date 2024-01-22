"He wouldn't be losing as many games" - Graeme Souness suggests Manchester United star could be 'fantastic' if he played for Liverpool

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes would have been a 'fantastic' player had he played for the Reds. The Portugal international has been one of the Red Devils' best players over the last few years.

Graeme Souness has often criticized the Manchester United midfielder for his attitude and poor body language on the pitch. He has now claimed that Fernandes would been a 'fantastic' player had he played for Jurgen Klopp's side or a strong team like Manchester City.

He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He is a player. I don’t think he’s a captain. In terms of quality if he played for Liverpool or if he played for City he would be a fantastic player. We would not be having this conversation. All this, shaking the head is majorly disappointing."

Souness added:

"He wouldn’t be losing as many games [at Liverpool or City] and he wouldn’t be so frustrated. But I accept his body language isn’t great at times and I was majorly disappointed of him in the 7-0 defeat at Anfield last year when he just stopped running back.”

Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in a deal worth reported €80 million in January 2020. He has won just one League Cup during his time at the club despite impressing on an individual level. In 213 appearances for Manchester United so far, the Portugal international has scored 70 goals and provided 59 assists.

Manchester United enter the race to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura, who has also emerged as a target for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

As claimed by Football Transfers, the Red Devils have identified the Japan international as a feasible target for the ongoing winter transfer window. The versatile defender has a release clause of £13 million.

Itakura is capable of playing either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder and is excellent on the ball. The Japan international has made seven Bundesliga appearances this season. However, he has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury.