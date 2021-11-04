“He lost his head and we were beating him” – Liverpool legend recollects moment when he was “fuming” with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Danny Murphy has recalled a fiery exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed the Manchester United star 'told him where to go' despite the former Liverpool midfielder helping him avoid a red card. The pundit added he did not want to make things worse as the Reds were winning the game, back in 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years at Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid. In his first year with the Red Devils, he was on the pitch when they lost to Liverpool.

Murphy claims the Portuguese star tried to two-foot him but missed. As there was no contact, the former Liverpool midfielder decided not to exaggerate, but Cristiano Ronaldo 'told him where to go' when he tried to speak. On talkSPORT, Murphy recalled:

"You always knew he had a talent. I never thought he would go on to do what he did. But he was special, he was special. It was like, 'Oh my God he's got the ball, we have got to double up on him and stop him.' But I never forget that game you're talking about funnily enough, because he tried to two-foot me – he lost his head and we were beating them."

"He missed me thankfully, so I didn't go over and, because I was cool and calm because we were winning, I put my hand out as if to say 'don't worry about it.' I gave him a little high-five or a slap – or whatever you want to call it – and he told me where to go. So I was fuming with him and I just thought. 'I've just saved you a red card!"

Cristiano Ronaldo escaped red card against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo lost another match to Liverpool in his first game back against the Reds for Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side humbled the Red Devils at Old Trafford and walked away with three points after thrashing them 5-0.

Many believed Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off in the game after kicking out at Curtis Jones in the first half. However, he escaped the red as he made contact with the ball, despite it being under the Liverpool youngster at the time.

