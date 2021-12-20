"He lost it" - Liverpool manager Klopp speaks out on Robertson red card

Football fans were treated to a stellar match on Sunday when Liverpool went head-to-head with Tottenham. Fans and pundits expected the Reds to gain three points considering the exceptional form that they were in coming into the match.

However, Tottenham stunned everyone with their performance and ended up getting a point from the match as the final scoreline read 2-2. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scored for Spurs whereas it was Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson who came to the rescue for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt visibly let down by the referees who officiated the match between his team and Tottenham. But the German admitted that the tackle by his player Andrew Robertson on Harry Kane deserved a red card, adding that the left-back had lost his cool:

"Robbo is a really good boy but he lost it. You can give a red card for that. But it proves that the VAR was there, because before that we were thinking he isn't in his office."

Andy Robertson deserved to be sent off but Harry Kane's challenge – worthy only of a yellow – was far worse, and the earlier challenge on Diogo Jota was a clear penalty. Jürgen Klopp has every right to be aggrieved by Paul Tierney and the VAR's decisions tonight.Andy Robertson deserved to be sent off but Harry Kane's challenge – worthy only of a yellow – was far worse, and the earlier challenge on Diogo Jota was a clear penalty. #LFC Jürgen Klopp has every right to be aggrieved by Paul Tierney and the VAR's decisions tonight. Andy Robertson deserved to be sent off but Harry Kane's challenge – worthy only of a yellow – was far worse, and the earlier challenge on Diogo Jota was a clear penalty. #LFC https://t.co/kGEgXssJXh

Klopp was seen fuming at the pitchside multiple times, questioning and arguing with Paul Tierney's decisions during the match. One of the biggest talking points of the game was Harry Kane's tackle on Andrew Robertson.

The England captain committed a rough tackle with his studs high which certainly looked like a tackle that warranted a sending off. However, Tierney only gave Kane a yellow card, which really enraged Klopp on the sidelines. Klopp didn't back down from taking shots at the officials who conducted the game.

Liverpool Manager Klopp slams Paul Tierney for inconsistent decision-making

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to accept the inconsistent decision-making by referees during the Liverpool-Tottenham match. Klopp slammed Paul Tierney in his post-match interview, questioning the referee's decision to not give a penalty for his team after a foul on Jota in the 18-yard box.

"I really have no idea what his [Tierney] problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. You just need an objective ref who sees the situations and trust them. He told me that he thinks he [Jota] stops on purpose. That’s incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch, he was eight yards away and doesn’t give it. We have to ask him, what’s his problem.”

Jurgen Klopp reacts to 🗣️ "I really have no idea what's his problem with me."Jurgen Klopp reacts to #LFC 's draw at Tottenham and expresses his frustration at the refereeing in the game. 🗣️ "I really have no idea what's his problem with me." Jurgen Klopp reacts to #LFC's draw at Tottenham and expresses his frustration at the refereeing in the game. https://t.co/5J7y1unOiu

After a 2-2 draw against Spurs, Liverpool are now second in the Premier League table, three points behind first-placed Manchester City. The Reds will now face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Carabao Cup at Anfield on 23rd December.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee