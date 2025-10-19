"He has lost his mind", "What a joke" - Liverpool fans call out Arne Slot as he names XI for PL clash against Manchester United

Liverpool fans are furious with Arne Slot as he has named an unchanged starting XI for the Manchester United. The Reds lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the previous Premier League game, and many believe that the manager should have made changes.Giorgi Mamardashvili remains in goal with Alisson still out injured, while Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkes remain as the full-backs. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the starting center-backs, with Joe Gomez making the bench.Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the midfielders with Dominik Szoboszlai in the attacking role. Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak are leading the attack, while Cody Gakpo starts at left wing.Liverpool fans are unhappy with the Dutchman and Swedish star starting, as they believe these players need to be benched. Many questioned Arne Slot for his choices and posted:𝙆𝙖𝙮™️ #20TIMES🏆 @KayLFC05_LINK@LFC He has lost his mindEire🇮🇪🇮🇪🔴🔴 @MerseyMCooleysLINK@LFC He's had two weeks to fix our problems we had at Chelsea which he's obviously spent on the drink &amp;amp;amp; gone with the same sqaud that didn't work, love it My Gaffer 🤮Joe Dodds @DoddsJoe1LINK@LFC What a jokeF🐊 @f_mediumXOLINK@LFC How does Gakpo start over Ekitike/Wirtz?? how? he cannot play with Kerkez on the left all season so why will it suddenly work today?J. @JerraxLFCLINK@LFC Sack him and sell Mac AllisterSlot spoke about Isak's form after his £125 million move this summer and said:&quot;He has had five or six weeks of pre-season which is normal. Fitness wise he is close to the level and we can judge in a fair way from now on. I know how this industry works, if he plays twice and doesn't score, that's not what you want. But he didn't and I think his pre-season has maybe finished now, he has played a few games, 70-80 mins. So let's see where he is.&quot;Liverpool are third in the Premier League table after Manchester City and Arsenal won their matches on Saturday, October 18.Liverpool manager on facing Manchester UnitedLiverpool manager Arne Slot spoke about facing Manchester United, admitting that he was looking forward to the game. He claimed that the match is the most-watched game in the world and said in his press conference:&quot;I look forward even more to Man Utd, I know how special of a game it is. The most watched all over the world, so special to be a part of it, we have to be at our best. United had a better start than table is showing, so very interesting game, especially as it's at Anfield. The fans have always been supportive. A team that lost 3 in a row, we need to be ready but the fans need to and will help us.&quot;Manchester United are 12th in the Premier League ahead of kick-off after picking up just 10 points from their opening seven matches.