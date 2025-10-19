  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • "He has lost his mind", "What a joke" - Liverpool fans call out Arne Slot as he names XI for PL clash against Manchester United

"He has lost his mind", "What a joke" - Liverpool fans call out Arne Slot as he names XI for PL clash against Manchester United

By Sripad
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:15 GMT
Liverpool fans not happy with starting XI
Liverpool fans not happy with starting XI

Liverpool fans are furious with Arne Slot as he has named an unchanged starting XI for the Manchester United. The Reds lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the previous Premier League game, and many believe that the manager should have made changes.

Ad

Giorgi Mamardashvili remains in goal with Alisson still out injured, while Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkes remain as the full-backs. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the starting center-backs, with Joe Gomez making the bench.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the midfielders with Dominik Szoboszlai in the attacking role. Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak are leading the attack, while Cody Gakpo starts at left wing.

Liverpool fans are unhappy with the Dutchman and Swedish star starting, as they believe these players need to be benched. Many questioned Arne Slot for his choices and posted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Slot spoke about Isak's form after his £125 million move this summer and said:

"He has had five or six weeks of pre-season which is normal. Fitness wise he is close to the level and we can judge in a fair way from now on. I know how this industry works, if he plays twice and doesn't score, that's not what you want. But he didn't and I think his pre-season has maybe finished now, he has played a few games, 70-80 mins. So let's see where he is."
Ad

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table after Manchester City and Arsenal won their matches on Saturday, October 18.

Liverpool manager on facing Manchester United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke about facing Manchester United, admitting that he was looking forward to the game. He claimed that the match is the most-watched game in the world and said in his press conference:

"I look forward even more to Man Utd, I know how special of a game it is. The most watched all over the world, so special to be a part of it, we have to be at our best. United had a better start than table is showing, so very interesting game, especially as it's at Anfield. The fans have always been supportive. A team that lost 3 in a row, we need to be ready but the fans need to and will help us."

Manchester United are 12th in the Premier League ahead of kick-off after picking up just 10 points from their opening seven matches.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications