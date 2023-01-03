"He lost his mind and will get a good fine" - Manager slams Arsenal loanee for fiery challenge that led to red card

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares received a red card during Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Marseille won the game by a scoreline of 2-1, however, Tavares was sent off in the 87th minute of the game with the scoreline being 2-0 at that time.

Tavares' unnecessary challenge was deemed red card worthy by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee). The defender even provoked the Montpellier fans by giving them a reminder of the scoreline while going off the pitch.

Marseille manager Igor Tudor reacted to the incident as he told the media after the game (via Daily Mail):

“He lost his mind and will get a good fine. These are things that happen, of course. He will learn a lesson for the future.”

Tavares was loaned out to Marseille by the Gunners at the start of the 2022/23 season. The Portuguese has since made 22 appearances for the French club.

Tavares, formerly of Benfica, also made 28 appearances for Arsenal last season. With Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko already in the ranks, Mikel Arteta decided to loan the 22-year-old and continue the player's growth.

William Saliba has previously spent time on loan at Olympique Marseille and has established himself as an undisputed starter in Arsenal's defense since his return. Whether Tavares can do something similar remains to be seen.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard gave an assessment of Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal are set to take on Newcastle United in their first Premier League game of the year. Ahead of the clash against the Magpies, club captain Martin Odegaard provided an assessment of Eddie Howe's team.

In his column for the club's official website, Odegaard wrote:

"They have obviously been in great form this season, but even last season they showed a lot of quality. We had a really tough game against them at St James’ Park last season and I think Eddie Howe is a really good manager."

He added:

"They have quality throughout the team, a good mix of physical and technical players, and that explains why they are so high in the league. That gives them confidence too, and it will be interesting to see how they get on during the rest of the season."

S👻 @scrapytweets This angle of Odegaard assist to Martinelli is crazy

This angle of Odegaard assist to Martinelli is crazyhttps://t.co/gpac3Rk0gH

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 43 points from 16 games. Martin Odegaard has been in spectacular form for Arteta's team this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 21 games so far.

Poll : 0 votes