"He lost us this game", "Thinks he’s Ronaldo already" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United fans on X have criticized Alejandro Garnacho after he had a poor outing during their 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils suffered their second Premier League defeat in a row, this time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 16.

Following a pair of good saves by the returning Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs grabbed the lead in the 13th minute. James Maddison tapped home from close range after Andre Onana saved Lucas Bergvall's effort.

Alejandro Garnacho had a golden opportunity to get Manchester United back into the game 10 minutes later after he was played through by Bruno Fernandes. Despite having time and just Vicario to beat from a good position, the Argentine winger blasted the ball over the crossbar, squandering a big chance.

The Red Devils were unable to make much of an impact going forward following the break, while Spurs defended well to seal a 1-0 win.

Manchester United fans were left fuming by Garnacho's performance. The latter has now converted just two out of his 14 big chances in the Premier League (14 percent conversion rate).

One fan posted:

"Garnacho lost us this game. There's no way you can have Zirkzee, Hojlund and Garnacho as your front men and rely on them to score you goals. Today, a goal scorer better than all 3 put together watched from the bench almost all through the game."

Another fan reckons Garnacho is attempting to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Garnacho thinks he’s Ronaldo ALREADY. Dorgu been ignored all game by him. Feel sorry for the lad because he’s been very good when given the ball."

Other fans reacted below:

"Garnacho has blood on his hands," one fan commented

"Garnacho gets managers sacked, you lot haven’t learnt a lesson yet," another added

"The way Garnacho has ignored Dorgu all match is a disgrace," one fan insisted

"He doesn't have the footballing IQ at all. He lucky we don't have better players in the team," another posted

"People who rate Garnacho need a long hard self reflection," another tweeted

"What an awful team" - Michael Owen criticizes Manchester United following 1-0 loss against Tottenham

Former England international Michael Owen blasted Manchester United, labeling them as 'terrible' after they slumped to a 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils were outclassed on the ball with Spurs having 56 percent possession compared to their 44. The hosts also dominated in attack, landing 22 shots in total with seven being on target (xG of 2.15). In comparison, Amorim and Co. mustered 16 shots with six on target, accumulating a lower xG of 1.54.

Owen believes Ruben Amorim has made no impact since joining Manchester United as he stated (via @centredevils on X):

“Where do we start? Wow. What an awful team, they’re terrible. They don’t look like a team at all. Manager has come in and done nothing honestly.”

The Red Devils have dropped to 15th in the league table with 29 points from 25 games. Meanwhile, Tottenham are in 12th place with 30 points.

