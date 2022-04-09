"He has a lot of assets that you need" - Ralf Rangnick says he isn't surprised by Manchester United midfielder's performances this season

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has lavished praise on Fred, with the Brazilian having been one of his key players during his tenure.

The midfielder scored the first goal of Rangnick's temporary reign and has been one of the few positives in what has been a woeful season at Old Trafford.

Fred has scored four goals and contributed five assists in 24 games Premier League games this season. This is a huge improvement on his previous seasons at the club, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder enjoying his best campaign to date.

Rangnick praised the Brazilian ahead of Manchester United's game with Everton on Saturday. He told the club's official website:

“I’m not surprised, to be honest. He’s the type of player that if you want to play a proactive style of football. then he has a lot of assets that you need."

Rangnick continued:

"He’s always trying to win balls and is always on the front foot and he’s also one of the most underestimated players in possession of the ball. He can score goals, give assists and that’s why he’s also regularly playing for Brazil. I’m not surprised at his development.”

Fred could flourish under the next Manchester United manager

It appears people are finally starting to see the positives Fred brings.

All signs point towards Erik ten Hag being appointed as United's next manager, with ESPN reporting that he is on the verge of being confirmed by the club.

Fred could flourish under the Dutch coach, who has a similar style of play to the gegenpressing football the Rangnick deploys. The high-intensity football that ten Hag is likely to bring to Old Trafford would suit Fred, who is full of energy and tenaciousness.

The Brazilian is in the running for Manchester United's Player of the Year award, having been one of the biggest positives in the side. Fred commented on his run of form in an interview with Sky Sports and said:

"I believe I've got a lot to add to the team. We have a lot of quality players in midfield but also different types of players who can complement each other."

In years past, the midfielder had endured difficult spells at Old Trafford, with many lamenting his performances. However, Fred is flourishing this season and could be one of ten Hag's key squad members if the Ajax coach is appointed manager.

