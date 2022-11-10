"He has a lot of issues" - Paul Parker suggests current Manchester United star could end up being the worst signing in the club's history 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed that winger Jadon Sancho could become the worst signing in the club's history.

The Englishman joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £75 million in the summer of 2021. He has since scored eight goals and provided four assists in 52 matches so far for United.

Sancho has often looked like a shadow of the player he was at Borussia Dortmund when he registered 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 matches for the German side.

Parker has now shared his reservations about the youngster. He told Bettors (via The Express):

“If you look at the money Man United paid for him, I would say that he could end up being the worst buy ever in Manchester United’s history. To be honest, I've never really understood why Man United paid so much money for Jadon Sancho."

He added:

"He has a lot of issues because he is never attacking full-backs, he is passing backwards and is not really challenging his direct opponent. The way you play in Germany is completely different to the Premier League. And it seems like he'll never be able to adapt well enough to be a key player for Man United.”

Sancho has missed Manchester United's last two games due to illness. He has made 14 appearances this season, contributing three goals and one assist.

His poor form is likely to see him being left out of England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Jadon Sancho and others ahead of Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup today (10 November).

Ahead of the match, manager Erik ten Hag provided an injury update on his squad. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"Yeah, there are some players coming back and also some question marks. As you have seen, Anthony Martial, for the last 20 minutes, was back at Villa, so we are happy with that and we hope he can continue this tomorrow. He will be in the squad, we have to see but he will have minutes, definitely, if he has recovered."

He added:

"Yesterday, we had a day off so, tonight, we have final training and then we will see. I think he's capable to play for minutes. On the rest, Jadon Sancho, we have to wait, and Antony, we have to wait, today, on final training."

Aston Villa beat United 3-1 in the Premier League at Villa Park on 6 November. Ten Hag's side will hope to avenge that loss during today's League Cup clash.

